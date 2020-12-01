Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Global Digital Map Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: ESRIÂ , GoogleÂ , TomtomÂ , MapboxÂ , DigitalglobeÂ , etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Digital Map Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Digital Map market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Digital Map industry. Growth of the overall Digital Map market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Digital Map Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Digital Map industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Digital Map market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Digital Map market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Type I
  • Type II

  • Digital Map market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Consulting and advisory services
  • Deployment and integration services
  • Support and maintenance services

  • The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • ESRIÂ 
  • GoogleÂ 
  • TomtomÂ 
  • MapboxÂ 
  • DigitalglobeÂ 
  • Digital Map ProductsÂ 
  • HereÂ 
  • MapmyindiaÂ 
  • MicrosoftÂ 
  • NavinfoÂ 
  • NearmapÂ 
  • MagellanÂ 
  • AppleÂ 
  • MapquestÂ 
  • AutonaviÂ 
  • YahooÂ 
  • InrixÂ 
  • MapmechanicsÂ 
  • ZenrinÂ 
  • MapsherpaÂ 
  • OpenstreetmapÂ 
  • Living MapÂ 
  • Automotive Navigation DataÂ 
  • MapmanÂ 

    Industrial Analysis of Digital Map Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Digital Map Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Digital

    Reasons to Purchase Digital Map Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Digital Map market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Digital Map market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

