Global eDiscovery Industry Research Report

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global eDiscovery market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

Impact of COVID-19: eDiscovery Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the eDiscovery industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the eDiscovery market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global eDiscovery market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and eDiscovery products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the eDiscovery Market Report are

Symantec Corporation

IBM

Xerox Legal Business Services

Exterro

EMC

Epiq Systems

HPE

Kcura Corporation

Accessdata

FTI Technology

Deloitte

Advanced Discovery

DTI

Consilio

Kroll Ontrack

Zylab

Guidance Software

Integreon

KPMG

FRONTEO

Recommind

Veritas

Navigant

PwC

Ricoh

UnitedLex

LDiscovery

Lighthouse eDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

iCONECT Development

. Based on type, The report split into

ECA

Processing

Review

Forensic Data Collection

Legal Hold Management

Other

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises