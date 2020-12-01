Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

eDiscovery Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, etc. | InForGrowth

Global eDiscovery Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of eDiscovery Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global eDiscovery market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global eDiscovery market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: eDiscovery Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the eDiscovery industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the eDiscovery market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global eDiscovery market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and eDiscovery products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the eDiscovery Market Report are 

  • Symantec Corporation
  • IBM
  • Xerox Legal Business Services
  • Exterro
  • EMC
  • Epiq Systems
  • HPE
  • Kcura Corporation
  • Accessdata
  • FTI Technology
  • Deloitte
  • Advanced Discovery
  • DTI
  • Consilio
  • Kroll Ontrack
  • Zylab
  • Guidance Software
  • Integreon
  • KPMG
  • FRONTEO
  • Recommind
  • Veritas
  • Navigant
  • PwC
  • Ricoh
  • UnitedLex
  • LDiscovery
  • Lighthouse eDiscovery
  • Thomson Reuters
  • iCONECT Development
  • .

    Based on type, The report split into

  • ECA
  • Processing
  • Review
  • Forensic Data Collection
  • Legal Hold Management
  • Other
  • .

    Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Attorneys and Legal Supervisors
  • Government and Regulatory Agencies
  • Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises
  • .

    Industrial Analysis of eDiscovery Market:

    eDiscovery

    The study objectives of this report are:

    • To analyze global eDiscovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
    • To present the eDiscovery development in various regions like United States, Europe and China.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
    • eDiscovery market report helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

