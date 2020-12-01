Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Covid-19 Impact on Global Precision Farming Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco, Agjunction, Raven Industries, etc. | InForGrowth

By basavraj.t

Dec 1, 2020

Precision Farming Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Precision Farming market for 2020-2025.

The “Precision Farming Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Precision Farming industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

  • Deere & Company
  • Trimble
  • Agco
  • Agjunction
  • Raven Industries
  • AG Leader Technology
  • SST Development Group
  • Teejet Technologies
  • Topcon Positioning Systems
  • Dickey-John Corporation
  • Cropmetrics
  • Hexagon Agriculture
  • Granular
  • Prospera Technologies
  • Agribotix
  • Autocopter Corp
  • .

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Guidance System
  • Remote Sensing
  • Variable-Rate Technology

  • On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Yield Monitoring
  • Crop Scouting
  • Field Mapping
  • Irrigation Management
  • Weather Tracking & Forecasting
  • Inventory Management
  • Farm Labor Management
  • Financial Management
  • Others

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Precision Farming Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Precision Farming industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Precision Farming market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Reasons to Get this Report:

    • Precision Farming market opportunities and identify large possible modules according to comprehensive volume and value assessment.
    • The report is created in a way that assists pursuers to get a complete Precision Farming understanding of the general market scenario and also the essential industries.
    • This report includes a detailed overview of Precision Farming market trends and more in-depth research.
    • Market landscape, current market trends, and shifting Precision Farming technologies which may be helpful for the businesses that are competing in this market.

    Industrial Analysis of Precision Farming Market:

    Precision

    Study on Table of Contents:

    • Precision Farming Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2015-2020)
    • Global Precision Farming Market Competition by Manufacturers
    • Global Precision Farming Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global Precision Farming Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global Precision Farming Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Global Precision Farming Market Analysis by Application
    • Global Precision FarmingManufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    • Precision Farming Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis
    • Global Precision Farming Market Forecast (2020-2025)
    • Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer.

