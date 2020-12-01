NGS Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the NGS market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The NGS market report elaborates insights on the Market Diversification (Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments), Competitive Assessment (In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the NGS market).

“Premium Insights on NGS Market 2020 with Market Players Positioning”

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

NGS Market on the basis of Product Type:

NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel

Nanopore

NGS Market on the basis of Applications:

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Top Key Players in NGS market:

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Pacific Biosciences of California (US)

BGI (China)

PerkinElmer (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

QIAGEN(Germany)

Macrogen(South Korea)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)