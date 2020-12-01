Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Air Cargo Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: China Airlines Cargo, FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, Cathay Pacific Cargo, DHL Aviation, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Air Cargo Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Air Cargo market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Air Cargo industry. Growth of the overall Air Cargo market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Air Cargo Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Air Cargo industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Air Cargo market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Air Cargo market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Air Mail
  • Air Freight

  • Air Cargo market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Retail
  • Food and Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Third Party Logistics

  • The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • China Airlines Cargo
  • FedEx Express
  • UPS Airlines
  • Cathay Pacific Cargo
  • DHL Aviation
  • Korean Air Caro
  • Cargolux
  • Lufthansa Cargo
  • Singapore Airlines Cargo
  • Emirates SkyCargo
  • Air Freight and Air Mail

    Industrial Analysis of Air Cargo Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Air Cargo Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Air

    Reasons to Purchase Air Cargo Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Air Cargo market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Air Cargo market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

