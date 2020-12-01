Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Global Video Analytics Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Avigilon, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems, IBM, Honeywell, etc. | InForGrowth

By basavraj.t

Dec 1, 2020

Overview of the worldwide Video Analytics market:
There is coverage of Video Analytics market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Video Analytics Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

The Top players are

  • Avigilon
  • Axis Communications
  • Cisco Systems
  • IBM
  • Honeywell
  • Agent VI
  • Allgovision
  • Aventura
  • Genetec
  • Intellivision
  • Intuvision
  • Puretech Systems
  • Gorilla Technology
  • Verint
  • Viseum
  • Delopt
  • I2V
  • Qognify
  • Iomniscient
  • Briefcam
  • Aimetis
  • 3VR
  • Ipsotek
  • .

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Software
  • Services

  • On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Incident Detection
  • Intrusion Management
  • People/Crowd Counting
  • Traffic Monitoring
  • Automatic Number Plate Recognition
  • Facial Recognition
  • Others

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Video Analytics Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Video Analytics industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Video Analytics market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the Video Analytics market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

    Industrial Analysis of Video Analytics Market:

    Video

    Research Objective

    • To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Video Analytics market.
    • To classify and forecast global Video Analytics market based on the product, power type.
    • To identify drivers and challenges for global Video Analytics market.
    • To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, etc., in the global Video Analytics market.
    • To conduct pricing analysis for the global Video Analytics market.
    • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Video Analytics market.

    The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

    Key target audience:

    • Raw material suppliers
    • Market research and consulting firms
    • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
    • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Video Analytics forums and alliances related to Video Analytics

