Global High Chairs Market Outlook

High chairs are chairs which are elevated above the ground to get to height which is comfortable for the parent to feed the baby while sitting beside the dining table or in standing position. It is a type of furniture used for convenience in feeding toddlers or babies above 4 months of age. It has a detachable tray attached to it for the toddlers to learn to eat by themselves by increasing accessibility and also makes it easy for the feeding parents. The high chairs can easily be disassembled thus making it portable and easy to clean especially the detachable tray. It is a very important baby product in terms of safety as it has to adhere to various safety standards for ensuring a safe and reliable feeding experience.

It is an ever growing market with demand depending on the birth rate of different countries as well as the quality of life and disposable income.

Global High Chairs Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers for High Chairs Market

The drivers for the product is development and urbanization also western influence on developing countries. The increase in purchasing power and more disposable money plays a big factor also increase in number of working women helps in boosting disposable income of the family overall creating increasing demand. Also the ease of access to the product through online retailers and e-commerce websites make it easy for the parents to research the products, choose the preferred design and style, check the safety measures and get them at the doorstep without much hassle.

Trends for High Chairs Market

Multipurpose or multi functionality high chairs are popular currently in the market which converts the high chair into a short legged chair and a study table by disassembling the upper portion of the high chair. Adjustable height is also one of the trending functions which excites the customer base. Apart from these various other types of high chairs are being focused upon by the companies like single stem high chair which give a modern touch to the otherwise traditional high chair by adding the 360 degree rotation ability as well as the height adjustment functionality. To reduce space after usage folding chairs are also very popular. Seat boosters are also very popular among parents with grown up toddlers although it’s not suitable for infants or younger toddlers due to reduced or no safety measures.

Opportunities for High Chairs Market

The expanding demand of high chairs from various categories are expected to open up new opportunities for those operating in market. The increasing demand from cafeteria, restaurants as well as school cafeteria, playschool and caretaker centers brings new opportunities for these markets during the forecast period.

Challenges for High Chairs Market

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a lot of businesses have faced standstill due to these temporary restriction and circumstances there is a temporary halt in the growth of this industry as fewer public and child friendly places are operating where high chairs are used. The demand for home usage of high chairs has however not decreased and hence there can be seen fluctuation in demand of high chairs. These are the temporary challenges faced by the industry although after this period demand is set to rise again.

Global High Chairs Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of installation the global High Chairs market has been segmented as –

Non folding

Folding

Detachable/ can be dismantled

On the basis of the Material, the global High Chairs market has been segmented as –

Plastic

Wood

Metal

On the basis of the height, the global High Chairs market has been segmented as –

Adjustable

Non-adjustable

On the basis of type, the global High Chairs market has been segmented as –

Booster High Chair

Traditional high chair

Fold up high chair

Travel high chair

Single stem high chair

Wraps high chair

On the basis of price range, the global High Chairs market has been segmented as –

Mass

Premium

On the basis of age of child, the global High Chairs market has been segmented as –

Less than 6 months

6 months to 1 year

1 to 2 years

2-year plus

On the basis of sales channel, the global High Chairs market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales

Wholesalers/Distributors

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Department Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Other Sales Channel

Global High Chairs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in high chairs market are baby hug, chicco, Evenflo, Syga, Fisher-Price, Brevi, Keekroo, Mamas & Papas, Regalo baby, Flutterbye, Graco, SUMR, Baby trend, Peg Perego, Ingenuity and others are very popular players in this market.

High Chairs Market: Regional Outlook

North American market and European markets have shown positive growth since long as the product is very traditional in those regions and a high safety concern and quality of product drives this market. Whereas in Asia there is an increase in demand and highly likely for companies to dominate the market as there is high population and high birth rate as well as increasing fertility rate and also increase in purchasing power of the consumers in this region.

