Global Hair Mousse Market Outlook

Hair mousse or more commonly called as styling foam, is a classic example of the growing trend for good looks among the millennial. Hair mousse is a majorly used hairstyling product to protect, stiffen or style hair.

A lion’s share within the umbrella of hair styling products is held by Europe; however, two decades ago L’Oreal introduced hair mousse in the North American market initially. The demand for hair mousse has escalated to an extent that soon the variants of the product were introduced into the market and those too witnessed high consumer demand. There are mousse products for various types of hair, as well as for colour-treated or straight hair. Hair mousse can be used on naturally curly or even permed hair to reduce the frizz and define curls.

Hair mousse market has seen a hike in men styling mousses, considering the increased demand for grooming products for men, in general. Another interesting factor for increasing sales is the high level of penetration of hair mousse within an extensive distribution channel, with major spikes in online sales.

Global Hair Mousse Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers for Hair Mousse Market

A prime driving factor for the hair mousse market is the growing demand for hair styling products as such among the millennial. The influence of digital media has further enhanced the desire among the young generation to look good and more importantly look like the other fashion influencers. Styling products of the likes of hair mousse have come a long way in the natural and clean beauty space, owing to the advances in technology, ingredients and demand.

Another high impact factor is that the increasing working population and the fast-paced lifestyle have led to easy solutions for hair care. For instance, a day of skipping shampoo can be compensated by using the mousse and getting molds and shapes curls and waves to create a beautiful beachy texture.

Trends for Hair Mousse Market

Customer retention and an expanding customer base are the two major agendas of the companies. Innovations among the product category are a major fix in the companies’ pipeline. In order to retain their customer base and attract the attention of a larger group of customers, companies are introducing products with unique properties. For example, Indola launched a new range of temporary pastel shades as part of its Color Style Mousse range. Clients can experiment with a new colour without committing, giving the stylist the opportunity to provide instant results by colouring and styling in one simple step.

Opportunities for Hair Mousse Market

The walk towards natural and clean label products has come a long way with major companies coming on the frontline, now developing products labeled as “clean” and “natural”. German personal care major Henkel, in September, 2020 developed a hair styling blend with saccharose and starch completely replacing synthetic polymers.

Challenges for Hair Mousse Market

A major disappointment associated with such cosmetics is the fact that excessive use of cosmetics results in frizzled and broken hair, robbing the hair of its lustre and strength. People want well-styled hair, however on the hindsight; the desire for healthy hair is unmatchable. In addition to heavy pollution, hair’s exposure to harsh chemicals such as those found in the cosmetics, leads to reduced use in some avoidable instances.

Global Hair Mousse Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end-user the global hair mousse market has been segmented as –

Men styling mousse

Women styling mousse

On the basis of sales channel, the global hair mousse market has been segmented as –

Wholesalers/Distributors

Online Retailers

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Other Sales Channels

Global Hair Mousse Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global hair mousse market are L’Oreal, Kenra Professional, TRESemme (Unilever Plc), Kao, Henkel, P&G, Shiseido.

The players operating in the hair mousse market are also shifting towards providing green solutions. Few of the players have introduced mousses for curly hair, specifically for fine curls, tight curls defining curls, wavy-curly and volumizing curl. Such innovations in the market are helping the companies gain a competitive advantage.

Hair Mousse Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe register the largest share in the hair mousse market globally. Other regions like East and South Asia and also Middle-East are likely to register growth over the forecast period since the Generation Z and Millenial have started to follow extreme hair styling trend as a result of which a large number of companies are entering into the market launching new products and also setting up their establishments for a better local reach.

