Global Garden knife Outlook

Garden knives are a very popular tool among gardening enthusiasts and people with lawn outside their home or backyard. It is a multipurpose tool used for multiple gardening applications like weeding, laying sod, transplanting, building garden beds, sawing, pruning, harvesting etc. The market for gardening knife has been flourishing as the percentage of CAGR is promising for the forecast period. The user base is widespread as the consumer base ranges from household gardening to commercial gardening.

Global Garden knife: Market Dynamics

Drivers for Garden knife

The requirement of a multipurpose garden equipment and versatility which the garden knife provides is what drives the market for garden knife. Smart gardening has also increased the demand for gardening tools and thus growing the garden knife market. People especially in North American region having lawn or garden in their house which contributes a lot to the sales of the garden knife. Also in commercial building surrounding like resort, restaurant, hospitals, schools, universities, playgrounds, parks etc. the maintenance of the garden and plants creates demand for garden knife. The gardening industry is projected to grow causing the garden knife market to grow as well. Vertical gardening is very popular in urban areas due to lack of space in the surrounding driving the garden knife sales.

Trends for Garden knife

The companies are innovating due to the competition in the market for garden knives, they take inspiration from different cultures and their innovations like the Japanese garden knife or Hori-Hori, it’s one of the most popular garden knives. There are knives with offset between handle and the blade for convenient usage. There are full tang knives meaning they are made from a single piece of metal instead of assembling the handle and the blade. There are also knives with scale engraved on them for depth measurement for different applications while gardening. Dual cut use for both angle usage is also one of the trends in the market.

Opportunities for Garden knife

As people have been working from home for the past few months hence, gardening and other household chores are being done by the residents themselves as a hobby or lack of access to commercial gardeners creating huge demand for new tools which can drive sales. With Urbanization there is an increase in commercial buildings and households which increases the demand for gardening equipment. The professional gardeners also prefer garden knife of various types for best suited task so innovating with that in mind can bring in a lot of opportunities. The awareness spread by the government and various other organizations about importance of planting lead to increase in gardening and hence drive garden knife market.

Challenges for Garden knife

There are a lot of different gardening tools to choose from hence it’s a challenge to compete with all different tools like floral knives, gardening scissors and spring pruners, loppers etc. with innovation in garden knife. Marketing the product and its innovations in the developing countries to shift from traditional garden knife to modern ones would be another challenge. As there are a lot of competitors having a competitive price to have an edge is another challenge.

Global Garden knife: Market Segmentation

On the basis of material, the global Garden knife has been segmented as –

Stainless steel

Carbon steel

Tool steel

Alloy steel and other

On the basis of price range, the global Garden knife has been segmented as –

Mass

Premium

On the basis of application, the global Garden knife has been segmented as –

Commercial

Residential

On the basis of sales channel, the global Garden knife has been segmented as –

Wholesalers/Distributors

Direct Sales

Online Retailers

Independent Stores

Specialty Stores

Other Sales Channel

Global Garden knife: Key Players

Some of the key players of the garden knives market are Black Iron, Fiskars, ML Tools, A.M Leonard Inc., Lesche, Nisaku, Lifewell, Truly Garden, Zenport, Better homes and garden, YLSHRF, Bonsai, Joshua Roth, Green Top, Tomita, Garret Wade and others are some of the leading players In the garden knife market. There are lot of innovations and manufacturing style that differentiates the knives from each other to let the consumer get the best experience. Out of these players Nisaku provides with a very popular Hori-Hori knife with conclave blade and anti-rust features with a very comfortable to use handle which prevents users hand from slipping to the blade which rough use while digging.

Garden knife: Regional Outlook

North America is forecasted to generate most of the growth and demand in the upcoming years in garden knife market as most of the people living in North American demand a lawn or garden in their houses. Countries in Europe being one of the biggest exporters of flowers also have a lot of demand for gardening tools and hence the growth of the garden knife market is good in these markets. Oceania also has parts of countries where demand is rising for garden knife or gardening tools. In more developing countries and regions like South East Asia, the growth rate is lower than that of America and Europe.

