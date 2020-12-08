Velocity Sensors Market: Overview

Velocity sensors used for detecting velocity of an object or vehicle is called as velocity sensor. Velocity sensors measure the velocity of an object using either contact or noncontact techniques. Important performance specifications for linear velocity sensors include maximum velocity, maximum measurement range, accuracy, and operating temperature. The maximum velocity represents the maximum linear velocity that can be measured. The maximum measurement range is the maximum range or distance at which the sensor can measure speed.

Accuracy includes nonlinearity, hysteresis, and measurement resolution. The operating temperature is the range of temperatures over which the device must function. There are two different types of velocity sensors such as, moving coil and piezoelectric. In moving coil, a spring is connected to coil and a permanently fixed magnet, which generates voltage proportional to velocity. Piezoelectric velocity sensors detects the small amplified signal.

Velocity Sensors Market: Dynamics

The major driving factor which is boosting the growth of velocity sensors market is automotive industry, in which this sensors can be used in automobiles for parking purposes, traction purposes and motion control operations. Another driving factor is electric equipment industry, in which velocity sensors can be used for controlling the inductive effect, magnetic field sensor and it is used in the various electrical equipment’s such as, in tachometer and in rpm sensor. Some major restraining factors are such as firstly, hardware cost of each individual velocity sensor unit is still very high. System architecture, there is no unified system and networking architecture that is stable and mature enough to build different applications on top.

Wireless connectivity is also a major challenge, wireless communication in indoor environments is still quite unpredictable using low-power consumption RF transceivers, in particular in covered environments common inside buildings. Programmability of velocity sensor is also very big challenge. Some opportunities in the velocity sensors market are such as, this sensors can be used in the homecare equipment’s, likely in real-time, long-term and remote monitoring. There is a great opportunity in the agriculture field for controlling the water-treatment equipment’s. Some latest trends in the velocity sensor are such as, this sensors can be used as air velocity sensors in various equipment‘s and it can also be used as image velocity sensors in various controlling devices.

Velocity Sensors Market: Segmentation

Based on the type velocity sensors market is segmented into:

Moving coil velocity sensor

Piezoelectric velocity sensor

Based on the technology used velocity sensors is segmented into:

cable extension

magnetic induction

microwave, optical, or laser

piezoelectric

radar or radio frequency

strain gauge

ultrasonic

Based on the application velocity sensors is segmented into:

Automotive industry

Traction system

Electrical equipment’s

Tachometers

Velocity Sensors Market: Regional Overview

Regarding geography, velocity sensors market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the major share in the global velocity sensors market in terms of application and revenue sharing. Followed by North America, APEJ and Latin America are expected to grow relatively at a higher CAGR during the forecast period since the use of Velocity Sensors market improves the various operations in many equipment’s. The global velocity sensors market in Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. MEA is expected to expand at sluggish growth rate due to lack of technology advancement in this region.

Velocity Sensors Market: Regional Segmentation

Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific market for is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the growth of velocity sensors in the region. Overall, the global market for velocity sensors is expected to grow significantly by the end of forecast period. Velocity sensors market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of technology and increasing usage of velocity sensors in different fields, especially in China and India. The velocity sensors market is growing at faster rate and is expected to grow at high CAGR in forecasted years.

Velocity Sensors Market: Key Players

Monitran

Valeport Ltd

TE Connectivity Corporation

KIMO Instruments

PCB Group Inc.

Sensirion AG Switzerland

ST Microelectronics

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Analog Devices, Inc.

Ams AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

