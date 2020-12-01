Snow Clearing Vehicles Market: Introduction

Snow clearing vehicles are used to remove snow and ice from the streets. Snow clearing vehicles are generally built on a chassis of dump trucks, allowing them to carry specially designed snow removal equipment. Many authorities also use small vehicles on foot paths, cycle ways and sidewalks. Contractors and road maintenance agencies in polar or temperate areas use snow clearing vehicles to keep the roads clear from ice or snow and for safe driving in winters. Moreover, airport authorities use snow clearing vehicles to keep the runways free form ice and snow for smooth landing and take-off planes. Earlier during twenty century, the increase in motor car traffic and aviation led to the popularization and development of large motorized winter service vehicles.

In urban areas, snow clearing vehicles are used to remove snow from sidewalks, roads and parking lots using appropriate vehicle. Clean sidewalks avoid accidents and prevent falls. For instance (in U.S.), it is estimated numbers of snow clearing vehicles are used to clear the roads and pathways. Moreover, with the technology advancement, nowadays the snow clearing machines could perform the functions such as sweep & collect the snow, spray or sprinkle and various others. Also, the snow clearing vehicles are now coming with GPS tracking system. With the help of this snow clearing vehicles, citizens could track whether the roads they will be taking are currently scheduled for plowing, being plowed or already been cleared of frost. Also, it helps the government to monitor the usage and movements of their assets during and after a winter storm

Snow Clearing Vehicles Market: Dynamics

Increasing in number of airports coupled with change in climatic conditions in some areas would spur the demand for snow clearing vehicles market. Also, increase in use of GPS technology in snow clearing vehicle and execute of next generation snow plows also support the demand for snow clearing vehicles. However, budget constraint, environmental issues could hamper the demand in some regions for snow clearing vehicle market. On the other hand, the major trends in the snow clearing vehicles market are underground runway heating systems, pre-wetting salt strategy and use of organic enhancers and others.

Snow Clearing Vehicles Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

Region wise, the snow clearing vehicles market is divided into nine regions: Latin America, Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, MEA, SEAPAC, Japan, India and China. Western Europe and North America is expected to be growing at significant CAGR owing to presence of countries such as Germany, U.S., Canada, UK, France to name a few. The extreme climatic condition of these countries would drive the demand for snow clearing vehicles. In Eastern Europe region, Russia experiences extreme cold weather during winters which in turn spur the demand snow clearing vehicles market. Also, Latin America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to grow at healthy CAGR over the forecast period

Snow Clearing Vehicles Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of vehicle type, the Snow Clearing Vehicles market can be segmented into:

De-Icer snow clearing vehicle

Front End Loader snow clearing vehicle

Gritter snow clearing vehicle

Snow Blower snow clearing vehicle

Jet powered snow blower snow clearing vehicle

Snow Groomer snow clearing vehicle

Snow Melter snow clearing vehicle

Snow Plow

Steel Snow Plows

Polyethylene Snow Plows

Stainless Steel Snow plows

Snow Sweeper snow clearing vehicle

Surface Friction Tester snow clearing vehicle

On the basis of end use, the Snow Clearing Vehicles market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of capacity, the Snow Clearing Vehicles market can be segmented into:

High

Medium

Low

Snow Clearing Vehicles Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Snow Clearing Vehicle market across the globe are:

Prinoth AG

HAWE Hydraulik

Bobcat Company

Alamo Group

Kodiak America

M-B Companies

Team Eagle

Oshkosh Corporation

Wausau Everest

Multihog Limited

Boschung Group

