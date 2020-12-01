Fludeoxyglucose (18F) radionuclide injection is radioactive substance used for diagnostic purpose with Positron Emission Tomography (PET). This injection are basically used for diagnosis of cancer and coronary artery disease. 2-deoxy-2-[18F] fluoro-D-g1ucose is the active ingredients in the fludeoxyglucose (18F) radionuclide injection and it is administered by intravenous method. As the time it is injected in the body, it increase the glucose level under pathophysiological condition. Fludeoxyglucose F-18 transport and phosphorylation which is used to assess glucose metabolism. It rapidly distributed to all organs of the body after intravenous administration. Glucose metabolism of cancer cell is reflected by Fludeoxyglucose F-18 as it accumulated under Positron Emission Tomography (PET). Optimal PET imaging is generally achieved between 30 to 40 minutes after administration by Fludeoxyglucose (18F) radionuclide injection. Depending on tumor type, stage, and location, fludeoxyglucose F-18 accumulation may be increased, normal, or decreased. Fludeoxyglucose F-18 Injection are generally stored at 25°C (77°F); excursions permitted to 15-30°C in a lead shielded container.

Advancement in radiopharmaceutical technologies along with more improve hardware and software of PET imaging are the primary factors driving the growth of Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market. Moreover improved accuracy in diagnostic and low risk associated with this injection will also responsible for the robust growth of Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market. Rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases will also significantly drive the growth of this market. The focus of leading market player to collaborate with local and regional player will be absolute opportunity for the growth of this Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market. The high cost of Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection will restrain the growth of this market. The lack of availability of skilled professional in low economic countries will also hamper the growth of this market.

The global Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market is classified on the basis of indication and end user

Based on indication, Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market is segmented into following:

Cancer

Coronary Artery Disease

Others

Based on end user, Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Center

Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cancer globally. According to World Health Organization, 14.1 Mn cases registered in 2012 of cancer globally. WHO also stated that more than 33% cancer cases are associated with smoking and chewing tobacco. The global market of Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection can be classified on the basis of indication and end-user. By indication Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market can be classified as cancer, coronary artery disease and other. By end user Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market is classified as hospital, clinics, and diagnostic centers. Among end user, hospitals are expected to gain maximum value share over the forecast period, and diagnostic centers are projected to grow at highest CAGR.

Global Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market is classified in five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market due to high healthcare infrastructure. After North America, Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection market is then followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe market is expected to grow due to rise in the number of manufacturing companies of Fludeoxyglucose (18F) Radionuclide Injection. In Asia-Pacific, India and China are expected to be major market owing to increasing geriatric population and cancer incidences.

Some of the market participants in fludeoxyglucose (18F) radionuclide infection market identified across the value chain includes Zevacor Pharma, Inc., Queen’s PET Imaging Center, LLC, Triad Isotopes, Inc., NCM USA Bronx LLC, Spectron MRC, LLC, Petnet Solutions, Inc, Shertech Laboratories, LLC, Precision Nuclear LLC.

