Nasogastric Tube Holders Market: Introduction

Nasogastric tube holders are particularly intended for use in the medical care of patients who need nasogastric tubes for their treatment. A typical nasogastric tube holder is a device intended to hold a nasogastric tube, keeping it intact and reducing the movement of the tube. A nasogastric tube is particularly preferred in treatment when there is problem accessing the gastrointestinal tract. Nasogastric tube holders aid in the placement of the tube and minimizes complications. Because of the ease in the removal of the tube and ease in placement and adjustment, nasogastric tube holders have become a viable tool for healthcare professionals, and aid in maximizing patient comfort. Nasogastric tube holders can be utilized with a Lavin stomach tube or Salem sump. It also provides assistance for nasoenteric feeding where nutrition is provided directly to the stomach via the esophageal tract. A nasogastric tube prevents and decreases nasal irritation and is utilized in post-surgical procedures.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24982

The increasing adoption of nasogastric tubes in pediatric surgical procedures and nutritional support for pediatric patients is anticipated to be the major driving factor for the nasogastric tube holders market. The increasing geriatric population coupled with adult patients is expected to propel the demand for nasogastric tube holders. The major utilization of nasogastric tubes is in pediatric patients and premature births, which is fueling the growth of the nasogastric tube holders market. Traditionally, standard medical tape is utilized as a substitute for nasogastric tube holders in the securement of nasogastric tubes. The increasing awareness among healthcare professionals for nasogastric tube holders is anticipated to propel the growth of the nasogastric tube holders market. Increasing neck injuries due to accidents and facial injuries resulting in swallowing disability are increasing the demand for nasogastric tubes, ultimately resulting in the increased demand for nasogastric tube holders. However, allergic reactions associated with nasogastric tube holders’ tape is anticipated to restrain the growth of the nasogastric tube holders market.

How the Coronavirus Threat has Taken Global Business into Uncharted Waters

Nasogastric Tube Holders Market: Segmentation

The global nasogastric tube holders market is segmented on the basis of material type, end user, and geography.

Segmentation by Material Type Tape-based Plastic-based

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Emergency Departments Clinics Others



The global nasogastric tube holders market is exceptionally consolidated due to presence of very few players in the market. Nasogastric tube holders provide added advantage to the patient care procedure involving the utilization of nasogastric tube. Key players in the nasogastric tube holders market are primarily focused on the production of cost-effective products and increasing the awareness among end users. The imitative by manufacturers to design the device in various colors and designs to lure consumers is estimated to offer new lucrative growth opportunities for the nasogastric tube holders market. Increasing neurological diseases resulting in the need for nutritional support is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities to the nasogastric tube holders market. The demand for nasogastric tube holders is anticipated to grow at a steady rate, due to the increasing awareness about the irritation and inconvenience caused by the use of standard medical tape. Dale Medical Products Inc. is among the well-known players in the nasogastric tube holders market.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24982

Nasogastric Tube Holders Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global nasogastric tube holders market is segmented into six key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to continue to dominate the global nasogastric tube holders market, due to the availability of advanced healthcare technology and higher healthcare spending. Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest share in the global nasogastric tube holders market, due to the increased awareness about nasogastric tube holders among end users in the region. The nasogastric tube holders market in the APEC region is expected to witness steady growth, due to a rise in the geriatric population and increasing demand for standard medical care. China is anticipated to show exponential growth in the nasogastric tube holders market, due to the presence of leading manufactures in the country.

Nasogastric Tube Holders Market: Participants

Some of the players identified in the global nasogastric tube holders market are,

Dale Medical Products Inc.

Tri-anim Health Services Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Chengdu Cryo-Push Medical Technology Co. LTD.

Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Yafho Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24982

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com