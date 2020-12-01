Latest research report on “Global Swimwear Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Swimwear market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Swimwear market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Swimwear market.

Major Players in the global Swimwear market include:

PVH

MOEVA

ND Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear

Deron

TYR Sport

Zoke

David Mare

Perry Ellis

NOZONE

La Perla Group

Pentland Group

Gottex

American Apparel

Platypus

Hosa

Arena

PARAH S.p.A

Calzedonia

LivingIt

Seaspray

Arena (CN)

Seafolly

Speedo (CN)

Diana Sport

Wacoal

On the basis of types, the Swimwear market is primarily split into:

One-Piece Swimsuit

Two-Piece Swimsuit

Swimming Trunks

Bikini

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Men

Women

Children

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Swimwear market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Swimwear market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Swimwear industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Swimwear market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Swimwear, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Swimwear in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Swimwear in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Swimwear. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Swimwear market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Swimwear market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Swimwear Market Overview



Chapter Two: Global Swimwear Market Landscape by Player



Chapter Three: Players Profiles



Chapter Four: Global Swimwear Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type



Chapter Five: Global Swimwear Market Analysis by Application

Chapter Six: Global Swimwear Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Global Swimwear Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Swimwear Manufacturing Analysis

Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Swimwear Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

continued…

