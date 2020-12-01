metal band saw Market Introduction

metal band saw is an electric saw that consists continue metal band also known as bandsaw blade that is stretched between two or more wheels to cut the material. metal band saws are extensively used in metalworking, woodworking, and lumbering owing to the uniform cutting action and ability to cut curved or irregular shapes. metal band saws can be classified into two broad categories including vertical metal band saw and horizontal metal band saw.

The metal band saws are finding wide application in wood processing industry and in metal cutting owing to the growing demand for metals in various industries. Automatic bandsaw with faster cutting and performing complex cutting tasks are also gaining popularity across industries such as construction, metal fabrication, automotive, plastic, paper and electronic and electrical.

metal band saw Market- Competitive Landscape

In 2018, AMADA acquired all the shares of Marvel Manufacturing Inc., the US-based metal cutting manufacturer. After acquisition, Marvel was renamed AMADA MARVEL Inc. The acquisition also led to the addition of band saws for lightweight structural steels to AMADA’s product lineup.

Behringer Saws introduced HBE-321A automatic enclosed bandsaw featuring pressure sensors and ball screw blade feeding system which is servo-driven. The machine consists of components with cutting capacity up to 13.7 by 12.6 in.

Request Report [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3787

L. S. Starrett Company

Established in 1880, L. S. Starrett Company is located in the US. The company manufactures and sells consumer, industrial, and professional cutting and measuring tools and related products. The products offered by the company include band saw blades, precision tools, laser measuring equipment, hacksaw blades, gage blocks, electronic gages, custom engineered granite solutions, etc.

Tecsaw International Limited

Founded in 1988, Tecsaw International Limited is located in Canada. The company manufactures metal cutting equipment, retrieval and storage systems, and other related products. The company also provides saws, blades, plates, automated storage systems and machine products.

Cobra metal band saws

Established in 1999, Cobra metal band saws is the manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of metal band saws. Some of the products offered by the company include vertical metal band saws, customized metal band saws, horizontal double columns metal band saws, automatic tube bending machines, etc.

Vishwacon Engineers Private Limited

Founded in 1978, Vishwacon Engineers Private Limited is the manufacturer of industrial machineries such as hack saw machines, metal cutting metal band saws, and gear boxes. The company’s product range includes bandsaw, circular bandsaw, elevators and elevator parts, power saws, traction machines, etc.

metal band saw Market Dynamics

Rapid Growth in Wood Processing Industry Driving Demand for metal band saw

The wood processing industry is using metal band saw on a large scale with growing demand for various wood products such as wood-based panels, swanwood, paper and paperboard, roundwood, and others. The production and consumption of wood products and wood energy are likely to increase along with the rapid rise in the production and consumption of wood products in Asia-Pacific. Meanwhile, use of wood as the source of energy is witnessing significant growth in Europe due to the policies promoting use of renewable energy sources.

Moreover, demand for wood products including construction materials and furniture is likely to increase in the coming years, this, in turn, is expected to drive demand for metal band saws. Growing popularity and low-price of raw materials used in wooden furniture manufacturing are also driving wooden furniture exports. For instance, rubberwood is used on a large scale in production of furniture in Malaysia owing to its low-price.

For any queries linked with the report, ask an [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3787

Manufacturers Launching Fully Automatic metal band saws with Advanced Features

Manufacturers in the metal band saw market are focusing on launching fully automatic metal band saws with advanced features such as maximum blade life, fast cutting in short time, easy to control functions, automatic switch-off after cutting, lightweight, and low electricity consumption. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing metal band saws that require very little to no maintenance and providing a double thrust bearing to support the vice control.

Meanwhile, providing a wide variety of band speed, cutting capacities, motor capacities, and blade dimensions is the key focus areas of the manufacturers in the metal band saw market. Companies are also offering customized solutions by designing and manufacturing metal band saws with specific features.

Regulations and Laws Enforced to Protect Forests Hampering metal band saw Market Growth

Regulations and laws enforced to protect forests and on forest conservation across regions are likely to hamper the growth of the metal band saw market. Most of these laws prohibit cutting trees, thereby, impacting the wood processing industry, this, in turn, also impacts the demand for metal band saws negatively. Moreover, increasing demand for low-cost timber products is resulting in the unsustainable and illegal logging in forests globally. This is resulting in the implementation of appropriate forest management policies. On the other hand, to meet the soaring demand for timber products, conversion of land to fast-wood forests is also on a rise worldwide.

metal band saw Market Segmentation

Based on the machine type, the metal band saw market is segmented into

Vertical metal band saw

Horizontal metal band saw

Based on the technology, the metal band saw market is segmented into

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

High-tech bandsaw

Based on cutting type, the metal band saw market is segmented into

Circular cutting

Ring cutting

Mitre cutting

Straight cutting

Based on the end-use industry, the metal band saw market is segmented into

Rubber

Wood Processing

Plastic

Paper

Automotive

Glass

Electronic & Electrical

The report on the metal band saw market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global metal band saw market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with metal band saw market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on metal band saw market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market of metal band saw market

Changing metal band saw market dynamics in the industry

In-depth metal band saw market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected metal band saw market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in metal band saw market

Competitive landscape of the metal band saw market

Strategies for key players and products offered in the metal band saw market

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth in metal band saw market

A neutral perspective on metal band saw market performance

Must-have information for metal band saw market players to sustain and enhance their footprint

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com