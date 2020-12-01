underground coal mining equipment Market: Introduction

Underground mining is processed to extract ores and minerals that are buried far below the earth’s surface. Among various mining techniques, there are mainly two types of underground mining techniques, i.e., hard and soft mining. Hard underground mining process includes excavation of hard minerals such as lead, nickel, copper, and iron, gold and silver. However, the soft rock underground mining technique includes extraction of minerals such as potash, coal and oil shale. Additionally, with the growing demand to increase production, innovative methods of mining are evolved which have substantially increased the application of mining equipment and automation in the mining industry. Owing to manpower risk and capital involved, various types of mining equipment are used to extract minerals from below the surface in a safe and economical way as possible. Some of the common equipment used for underground mining are overhead loaders, Load-Haul-Dump unit’s rubber-tired shuttle cars and trucks, front-end loaders, gathering-arm loaders, loading and hauling excavated ore are slashers as well as conveyors and rails for the transportation purpose.

underground coal mining equipment Market: Dynamics

The key aspect leading to the growth of the underground coal mining equipment market is the pressure on the mining industry to increase production in order to fulfill the demand from end-use industries. Moreover, the growing energy demand from various sectors including manufacturing is also one of the major factors behind the growing production of coal, nuclear fuels leading to the growth of underground mining industry which has also led to the growth of global underground coal mining equipment across the globe. Also, supporting government policies related to mining have also impacted the global underground coal mining equipment market positively. Other factors promoting the growth of the underground coal mining equipment market are the scarcity of labor, increasing focus enhancing yield and productivity and the growing use of high capacity equipment in mining, raising awareness among people regarding the need to use better technology equipment for better results.

However, the general lack of awareness amongst people and the high price of underground coal mining equipment can act as restraint to the growth of the global underground coal mining equipment market.

underground coal mining equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the underground coal mining equipment market can be segmented as follows: Mineral processing equipment underground coal mining equipment Surface mining equipment Mining drills & breakers Pulverizing, crushing & screening equipment Others



On the basis of type of mining method, the underground coal mining equipment market can be segmented as follows: Longwall Extraction Room and pillar Extraction

On the basis of type of mineral, the underground coal mining equipment market can be segmented as follows:

Hard rock mining Soft rock mining



On the basis of the Application, the underground coal mining equipment market can be segmented as follows: Coal Mining Metal Ming Mineral Mining

On the basis of the End Use, the underground coal mining equipment market can be segmented as follows: Electric power industry Manufacturing Metal Others



underground coal mining equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America holds a major share in the production global underground coal mining equipment market owing to established prominent players such as caterpillar, John Deere, etc. It is followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. Africa and Asia Pacific are projected to be major consumers owing to the extensive applications of underground coal mining equipment in the mining industry to increase production. Increase in industrial production and manufacturing across the globe have also increased the demand for power from the end-user industries increasing the mining, which in turn, will influence the demand for underground coal mining equipment in the region over the forecast period. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the underground coal mining equipment market.

underground coal mining equipment Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global underground coal mining equipment market are:

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Mining Corp.

Sandvik AB

Hitachi Co. Ltd.

Atlas Copco Group

Volvo Group

Doosan Group

Metso Corporation

Liebherr Group

Minemaster. eu.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

