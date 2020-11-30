The global sales tax software market accounted for US$ 6.21 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period 2019- 2027, to account for US$ 13.13 Bn by 2027.

The global sales tax software market is predicted to draw significant growth during the coming years, majorly due to the growing demand for sales tax process automation, and availability of low cast cloud-based sales tax software solutions. Furthermore, the need for sales tax software is expected to grow, owing to the advanced features offered by sales tax software solutions providers.

Presently, cloud-based sales tax software solutions are dominating the global sales tax software market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period also majorly due to the rising adoption of cloud-based platforms by companies worldwide. The advanced features and evolving architectures of today’s cloud platforms are further boosting the adoption of cloud-based sales tax software solutions, and sales tax software market.

Key Players:

Apex Analytix

2. Avalara, Inc.

3. Ryan, LLC

4. The Sage Group PLC

5. Sovos Compliance LLC.

6. Taxjar

7. Thomson Reuters Corporation

8. Vertex, Inc.

9. Wolters Kluwer (CCH Incorporated)

10. Xero Limited

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Sales Tax Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Sales Tax Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Sales Tax Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Sales Tax Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Sales Tax Software Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Sales Tax Software Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

