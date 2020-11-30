The infrastructure and construction industry is experiencing many changes owing to the gradual integration of innovative technology in order to improve productivity and maximize utility. The construction industry is widely adopting artificial intelligence in their processes. Artificial intelligence is where machines show their intelligence by utilizing algorithms to solve problems through inputted data. With the harnessing robotics, construction managers utilize intelligent machines that can operate routine tasks which were once done by personnel, such as bricklaying. Activities that hinder construction may utilize artificial intelligence to make improvements in quality, safety, productivity, and scheduling.

Some of the factors such as the shortage of construction labor and stringent safety regulations are propelling the growth of artificial intelligence in the construction market. Moreover, the growing construction activities due to smart city initiatives are further expected to offer significant opportunities for artificial intelligence in the construction market to grow. However, a low level of penetration is restricting the growth of artificial intelligence in the construction market.

Key Players:

Autodesk, Inc.

2. BuildingSP, Inc.

3. Doxel Inc.

4. IBM Corporation

5. Intel Corporation

6. NEMETSCHEK SE

7. NVIDIA Corporation

8. Salesforce.com Inc.

9. SAP SE

10. Smartvid.io, Inc.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

