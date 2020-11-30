Smart transportation or intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an innovative transportation structure that aims to provide new services for traffic and transport management systems. Smart transportation enables several users to be more organized, and make safer and smarter use of transport networks. This system is applicable in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management. The increasing adoption of smart technologies in the transportation infrastructure and also the demand of integrated security and safety system for improving public safety will drive the smart transportation market in future.

Key Players:

1. Cubic Corporation,

2. Indra Sistemas S.A.

3. IBM Corporation

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. Alstom SA

6. General Electric Company

7. Thales Group

8. TomTom International B.V.

9. LG CNS Corporation

10. Xerox Corporation.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is the requirement of a huge investment for replacing the existing infrastructure with the smart technological system. However, the increasing adoption of smart phones in developing countries create new opportunities in the market of smart transportation in the forecast period.

The “Global Smart transportation Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart transportation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global smart transportation market with detailed market segmentation by system, services and geography. The global smart transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart transportation market based on system and services. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall smart transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.