Summary of Part Feeders Market:

Parts feeders are machines that orient parts so that robots or other automated processes can capture and use or package the parts or components.

Geographically, major Part Feeders consumption regions are Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific was the largest market in the world, which accounting for about 36.69% market share in terms of value in 2019, followed by Europe and North America.

Globally, the Part Feeders industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Part Feeders is relatively much more mature than some high-tech equipment. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their Part Feederss and related services. According to our research and analysis, the leading 5 companies are Afag Automation, Weber Schraubautomaten GmbH, RNA Automation, ATS Automation and Vibromatic, taking up about 30.75% of the revenue share in 2019.

The major types of Part Feeders are Vibratory Bowl Feeder, Flexible Parts Feeder, Centrifugal Parts Feeder, etc. Vibratory Bowl Feeder is the main type, which accounting for about 46.48% of market share in terms of value in 2019.

The global Part Feeders market size is projected to reach US 230.2 million by 2026, from US 177.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Part Feeders market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.

Part Feeders market is split by Type and by Application.

By Type

Vibratory Bowl Feeder

Flexible Parts Feeder

Centrifugal Parts Feeder

Others



By Application

Consumer Electronics and Semiconductors

Consumer Goods

General Manufacturing

Automotive

Medical

Others



The major players covered in Part Feeders are:

Afag Automation

Weber Schraubautomaten GmbH

RNA Automation

ATS Automation

Vibromatic

NTN

DEPRAG

Hoosier Feeder Company

TAD

Automation Devices，Inc

Asyril

Fortville Feeders，In

Flexfactory

Moorfeed Corp

Graco

IKS

ORIENTECH

FlexiBowl

AGR Automation Ltd

Revo Integration

Flexomation

DB-Automation

SWOER



Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Part Feeders market presented in the report.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Part Feeders market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Part Feeders Market Share Analysis

Part Feeders competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Part Feeders sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch.

Relevant Takeaways from Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Part Feeders market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Part Feeders market

Recent advancements in the Part Feeders market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Part Feeders market

Among other players domestic and global, Part Feeders market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Researcher understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

