Benomyl (also marketed as Benlate) is a fungicide introduced in 1968 by DuPont. It is a systemic benzimidazole fungicide that is selectively toxic to microorganisms and invertebrates, especially earthworms, but nontoxic toward mammals.

The global Benomyl market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Benomyl report.

By Type

WP

Mixed Product



By Application

Crops

Fruits

Vegetables

Other



The major players covered in Benomyl are:

Villa Crop Protection

Dow AgroSciences

Ever-Grow

Exclusive Cycads

Taicang Pesticide

Sinon

Kajo



Regional Insights:

The Benomyl market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

