Summary of Poly Dicyclopentadiene Market:

PDCPD is a homopolymer or copolymer of dicyclopentadiene (DCPD). It is an engineering plastic with a crosslinked three-dimensional mesh structure. Density 1.03g/cm3, thermal deformation temperature 120℃. Invariant at -40℃. Resistant to general acids, bases, organic solvents, but not to aromatic and halogenated hydrocarbons. Bending modulus 1790 ~ 2070MPa. Tensile strength 34MPa. Vitrification temperature 185.5℃. Notch impact strength of cantilever beam is 427J/m. It was prepared from dicyclopentadiene by ring-opening disproportionation polymerization in the presence of a catalyst consisting of tungsten hexachloride and monochlorodiethylaluminum. Reaction injection molding can be made into various parts. It can be used as automobile parts, such as bumper, buffer board, dashboard, fender, etc.

The global Poly Dicyclopentadiene market size is projected to reach US million by 2026, from US million in 2020, at a CAGR during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Poly Dicyclopentadiene volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Poly Dicyclopentadiene market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Poly Dicyclopentadiene Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Market segmentation

Poly Dicyclopentadiene market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type

DCPD Resin Grade

DCPD UPR Grade

DCPD High Purity



By Application

Medicines

Pesticides

Resins

High Energy Fuels

Flavors

Others



The major players covered in Poly Dicyclopentadiene are:

Braskem

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Cymetech Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Fushun Yikesi New Material

Kolon Industries

LyondellBasell

Maruzen Petrochemical

Shell Chemicals

Texmark Chemicals



Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Poly Dicyclopentadiene market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Poly Dicyclopentadiene markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Poly Dicyclopentadiene market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Poly Dicyclopentadiene market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Poly Dicyclopentadiene Market Share Analysis

Poly Dicyclopentadiene competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Poly Dicyclopentadiene sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2019, this study provides the Poly Dicyclopentadiene sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Relevant Takeaways from Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Poly Dicyclopentadiene market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Poly Dicyclopentadiene market

Recent advancements in the Poly Dicyclopentadiene market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Poly Dicyclopentadiene market

Among other players domestic and global, Poly Dicyclopentadiene market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Researcher understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

