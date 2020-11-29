Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Welcome to Boxing Big Event Live HD !!! Tyson vs Jones 2020 Full Fight You can see us here and without any hassle. Enjoy Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Boxing game today on 9 PM ET from anytime anywhere. Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. : Live stream, TV channel, PPV price, fight date, start time, undercard and how to watch the heavyweight clash on BT Sport Box Office HD. Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s hugely anticipated return to boxing will be shown exclusively live on Pay-Per-View, BT Sport Box Office 2.

Widely considered one the greatest of all time, ‘Iron Mike’ – who earned a reputation as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ – makes his return against ex-four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr.

And if that isn’t enough, Tyson vs Jones Jr rounds off an incredible night of heavyweight boxing on BT Sport as it will follow the huge domestic clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce.

The iconic Mike Tyson returns to the ring to face four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. Watch exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office from 1am on Saturday 28 November.

Tyson became the youngest-ever world heavyweight champion in 1986, aged just 20, and forged a fearsome reign, knocking out 44 of his 58 opponents.

The 54-year-old last fought professionally against Irishman Kevin McBride in 2005, so the sense of excitement around his return is palpable.

He takes on fellow American Jones, 51, who claimed world titles at middleweight, super-middleweight, light-heavyweight and heavyweight during his career.

The bout for the ages between two of the most recognisable athletes in history promises to be spectacular – with all the action only on BT Sport Box Office.

The exhibition match, presented by Triller, will take place in Los Angeles, with YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson, Badou Jack and Blake McKernon, Viddal Riley and Rashad Coulter all fighting in the build-up to Tyson vs Jones Jr.

The fight is the first in a series of live sporting events produced under Tyson’s Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world’s greatest athletes.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: What are the rules?

The fight will comprise eight two-minute rounds which will be scored by three celebrity judges on behalf of the WBC governing body.

The California State Athletic Commission will not officially sanction the winner but a victor will be announced by the WBC’s panel of judges.

Both fighters will use 12oz gloves but head guards will not be worn.

Ryan Kavanaugh of Triller, who are promoting the event, added: “There could be a knockout and there will be one winner.”

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said: “The WBC is celebrating this great event and providing a special award of honour to both Tyson and Jones Jr with a unique WBC belt.”

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr date: when is the fight?

The date set for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr is Saturday 28 November, with all the action taking place at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre, California.

The bout was originally set to go down on Saturday 12 September but the event was postponed.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: UK start time

Live coverage of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will begin at 1am on the evening of Saturday 28 November on BT Sport Box Office, swiftly following the huge all-British showdown between Dubois and Joyce on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate.

The first hour of the event (between 1am and 2am) will be available for all BT Sport subscribers to watch without additional charge on BT Sport 1 HD, BTSport.com and the award-winning BT Sport app.

Depending on the duration of the undercard fights, Tyson and Jones are then expected to make their ringwalks at around 4.30am.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card

Former two-weight world champion Badou Jack is looking to get back to winning ways against unbeaten American Blake McKernan after back-to-back defeats in a light heavyweight contest.

YouTube star Jake Paul and NBA player Nate Robinson are also confirmed for the undercard, while Hasim Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman – takes on ex-UFC star Rashad Coulter.

Full Tyson vs Jones undercard:

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson – Cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan – Light-heavyweight

Hasim Rahman Jr vs Rashad Coulter – Cruiserweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs Nahir Albright – Lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez Jr vs Edward Vasquez – Featherweight

Juiseppe Cusumano vs Nick Jones – Heavyweight

Mike Tyson is set to come out of retirement — sort of — to take on another boxing legend in Roy Jones Jr.

The two former world champions, aged 54 and 51, respectively, will face each other in an exhibition heavyweight bout on Saturday. It will be Jones Jr.’s first fight since Feb. 8, 2018: a unanimous-decision victory over Scott Sigmon to advance his all-time record to 66-9 (47 KOs). Tyson, obviously, has been out of the sport for much longer. His last fight came on June 11, 2005 — a corner stoppage loss against Kevin McBride to drop his record to 50-6 (44 KOs).

Yet despite their age and absence from the sport, the exhibition promises the allure of two all-time greats going at it for, presumably, the final time in their respective careers. Jones Jr., the four-division world champion, taking on one of the most vicious and dominant fighters to ever terrorize the heavyweight ranks. There’s a reason Tyson was once touted as “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” after all.

With that, here's a guide to everything you need to know about Tyson vs. Jones Jr., including channels, pay-per-view prices and fight times: