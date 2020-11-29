AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Drum Brake’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are TRW Automotive (United States), Mando Corporation (South Korea), Akebono Brake Industry (Japan), Aisin Seiki (Japan), KRAFT-TEK (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Nissin Kogyo (Japan), Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Co. Ltd. (China), Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany), XinYi (China) and Shandong Taifeng Brack System Co Ltd (China)

What is Drum Brake Market?

A drum brake is a brake system with brake drums, which rotate with the wheels. Inside each drum are brake shoes fitted with brake linings. Pistons press against the drums from the inside to generate braking force, thus making it possible to decelerate and stop the vehicle. The rising demand for heavy commercial vehicles is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Leading trailing shoe brake, Dual two trailing shoe brake, Dual two leading shoe brake), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEMâ€™s, Aftermarket)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements in Drum Brakes

Growth Drivers

Increasing Stringency of Automotive Active Safety Regulations

Growing Automotive Industry Worldwide

The Rising Demand for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Challenges that Market May Face:

Intense Competitive Rivalry among the Players

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Drum Brake Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Drum Brake market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Drum Brake Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Drum Brake

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Drum Brake Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Drum Brake market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Drum Brake Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

