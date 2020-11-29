Latest research document on ‘Air Suspension’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Continental AG (Germany), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Wabco Holding Inc. (Belgium), Hendrickson International Corporation (United States), Dunlop Systems and Components (United Kingdom), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC (United States), ACCUAIR SUSPENSION (United States), BWI Group (China) and SigGear Antriebssysteme GmbH (Germany)

What is Air Suspension Market?

Air suspension, a vehicle suspension type is powered by an electric or compressor or engine-driven air pump. The compressor drives the air into a flexible bellows, typically made from textile-reinforced rubber. The air pressure expands the bellows, & raises the chassis from the axle. Air suspension is used to provide a smooth as well as improved ride comfort & quality. The vehicle suspension driven by the compressor or by engine-driven air pump is called the air suspension. It is used in case of the conventional steel springs in the passenger cars as well as in huge & heavy vehicles including buses and trucks. The key purpose of air suspension is to offer a smooth and constant ride quality. Sometimes, it is also used for sports suspension. Growing demand for luxury buses, as well as rising demand for luxury & comfort are likely to drive growth of the global air suspension market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Technology (Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System, Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Trucks, LCVs, Buses), Component (Air Springs, Air Compressor, Shock Absorbers, Air Compressor, Electric Control Unit, Height Sensors)

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Luxury Buses

Rising Demand for Luxury & Comfort

Restraints that are major highlights:

Growing Development & Adoption Cost of Advanced Suspension Systems

Opportunities

Regenerative Air Dryer in Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System

Growing Demand for Lightweight Air Suspension Systems

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Air Suspension Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Air Suspension market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Air Suspension Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Air Suspension

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Air Suspension Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Air Suspension market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Air Suspension Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

In December 2018, Wabco Holding Inc. has announced that it has signed $950 million long-term agreement with one of the worldâ€™s top manufacturers of commercial vehicles to supply their leading braking, advanced driver assistance systems and efficiency technologies. This agreement will support the company to remain competitive in the global air suspension market over near future.

