Welcome To Watch Golf Again!!! Turner Sports presents Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change on Friday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. Legends Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry, and Peyton Manning will be those competing.

Match Information:

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT. Brian Anderson, Trevor Immelman, and Andre Iguodala will appear on the broadcast, and Cheyenne Woods and Gary McCord will serve as on-course announcers.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week. Rory McIlroy leads the pack hoping to win his first green jacket, but Bryson DeChambeau enters because the favorite within the sector coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open.

We have officially made it to 2020 Masters week, and this year’s event is set to be a star-studded affair at Augusta National with a loaded 92-man field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. Tiger Woods will be defending his fifth green jacket, while most others will be looking for their first this week.

Jon Rahm enters together with Rory McIlroy leads the pack hoping to win his first green jacket, but Bryson DeChambeau enters as the favorite in the field coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm enters as one of the hottest golfers in the world, and there’s also a lot of steam behind Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as many Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device. All times Eastern.

Masters live streams 2020

Just because you’re a cord-cutter doesn’t mean you have to go without watching the 2020 Masters. While those with a cable subscription will have access to the even on CBS, ESPN and the channels’ corresponding websites, even those without cable have a plethora of options to choose from in order to watch.

Fans can simply head to Masters.com for live coverage of the event, or they will need to select a service that offers both ESPN and CBS as the former will provide coverage of Rounds 1 and 2, while the latter will cover Rounds 3 and 4.

Below are the variety of options to view the Masters and whether or not the service is free:

Click here to learn more about different pricing options with the ESPN+ platform.

How to watch the Masters for free online

Even without a cable subscription, there are several ways to watch the Master online for free. Masters.com and the Masters app will allow viewers to watch every shot and every hole from every golfer. Viewers are even able to build their own customized feed to follow only the players they want to see. For viewers with a cable subscription, the Masters can also be streamed at no additional charge on the CBS Sports App or ESPN App.

Featured groups, as well as holes 4-6, 11-13, 15 and 16 can be streamed on ESPN+, CBS All-Access or any of the streaming services — fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and Youtube TV — as these services all include ESPN and CBS (Sling only offers ESPN). In order to keep these viewing options free, however, the user must remember to sign up for the free trial and then cancel before the trial ends.

How to watch a FREE Masters live stream in the US this November

How to watch a FREE Masters live stream in the US this November

Masters coverage is shared by ESPN and CBS this year, with ESPN's streaming-only service ESPN+ also getting in on the action as the exclusive home of early coverage – though by the time we get to the real drama on Saturday and Sunday, it largely becomes an irrelevance. The heart of the action on all four days is being shown on linear TV, with ESPN offering live coverage of rounds one and two (on Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13) from 1-5.30pm ET (10am-2.30pm PT). CBS then takes over at the weekend with live coverage of round three on Saturday, November 14 from 1-5pm ET (10am-2pm PT) and the final round from 10am-3pm ET (7am-12pm) on Sunday, November 15. If you've got it on cable, simply head to the ESPN or CBS website and log-in with your credential to stream their coverage online.

Can I watch the Masters on YouTube TV?

Yes. A subscription to YouTube TV includes access to all of the major networks, including ESPN and CBS. The base package also includes Golf Channel which will provide supplemental coverage and analysis throughout the tournament.

Can I watch the Masters on Hulu?

Yes. A subscription to Hulu Plus Live Sports includes access to all of the major networks, including ESPN and CBS. The base package also includes Golf Channel which will provide supplemental coverage and analysis throughout the tournament.

Can I watch the Masters on Sling TV?

Yes, but only on Thursday and Friday. Sling TV does not carry local CBS stations, so users will have to opt for the Sling TV Orange package in order to have access to Masters coverage on ESPN. ESPN is only covering Rounds 1 and 2 before passing the baton to CBS for the weekend.

Can I watch the Masters on fuboTV?

Yes. A subscription to fuboTV includes access to all of the major networks, including ESPN and CBS. The base package also includes Golf Channel which will provide supplemental coverage and analysis throughout the tournament.

How to live stream the Masters in Canada

Canadian golf fans will have access to the Masters on TSN and CTV. TSN has early round coverage on Thursday and Friday, while CTV picks up coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Both broadcasters have streaming-only services available allowing fans to watch without a cable subscription.

2020 Masters golf live stream: how to watch The Masters online in Australia

Down Under, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports and the service has confirmed it will be offering a Masters live stream for every round of the 2020 tournament, as well as on-demand access and highlights. This great over-the-top streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Better still, it’s fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium ups the ante and allows you watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents the best value if your household has different sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription with mates.There’s even a free 14-day trial for good measure. Elsewhere, linear TV coverage is usually via Australian pay TV provider Foxtel and, more specifically, Fox Sports. As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their Masters live stream of choice. Finding a nice cold VB abroad? That might prove more problematic.