Global Nurse Call Systems Market is valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nurse call systems are the basic emergency call solution used by patients or residents to call for assistance in hospitals and other healthcare organizations. These systems reduce the response time by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow. Further, growing geriatric population and rising complexity of hospital operations has led the adoption of Nurse Call Systems across the forecast period

For Instance: The alarming rise in emergency cases, especially due to road accidents, has led to the adoption of advanced nurse call equipment in the OPDs. According to a research study published by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) in February 2015, reporting of emergency cases by using Electronic Health Records (EHRs) has increased from 29% in 2006 to 73%.

Access Sample [email protected] https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00019777

Leading Players in the Nurse Call Systems Market:

Rauland-Borg Corporation (US)

Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland)

Hill-Rom (US)

Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany)

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Azure Healthcare Ltd (Australia)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SCHRACK SECONET AG (Austria)

Intercall Systems, Inc. (US).

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Nurse Call Systems Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Nurse Call Systems Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Nurse Call Systems Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/BRC00019777

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the GlobalNurse Call Systems Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Nurse Call Systems Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Nurse Call Systems Market. The report on the Global Nurse Call Systems Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Nurse Call Systems Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Nurse Call Systems Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]