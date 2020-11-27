A latest survey on Global Gift Cards Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Walmart, Starbucks, Amazon, Home Depot, Carrefour, Lowes, Best Buy, Macy?s, Sainsbury?s, H&M, ITunes, McDonald, EBay & Netfix.

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees? contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card revenue is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.

North America is the largest consumer of gift cards, with a consumption market share of 45.35% in 2017. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 25.72% in 2017.

The global Gift Cards market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.

Competition Analysis:

With the drastic change in consumers behavior, firms and brands are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Walmart, Starbucks, Amazon, Home Depot, Carrefour, Lowes, Best Buy, Macy?s, Sainsbury?s, H&M, ITunes, McDonald, EBay & Netfix

Market Analysis by Types: , Universal Accepted Open Loop, E-Gifting, Restaurant Closed Loop, Retail Closed Loop & Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Market Analysis by Applications: Restaurant, Deportment Store, Coffee Shop, Entertainment (Movie, Music) & Other

Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• Gift Cards Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, Universal Accepted Open Loop, E-Gifting, Restaurant Closed Loop, Retail Closed Loop & Miscellaneous Closed Loop] (Historical & Forecast)

• Gift Cards Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Restaurant, Deportment Store, Coffee Shop, Entertainment (Movie, Music) & Other] (Historical & Forecast)

• Gift Cards Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• Gift Cards Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Gift Cards Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Gift Cards market report:

