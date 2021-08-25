New Jersy community college says most classes will be remote for 7 weeks. County College of Morris is switching to primarily virtual learning for the first seven weeks of the fall semester. Upon returning to in-person classes on Oct. 27, the college in Randolph will require students and employees, including faculty members, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative coronavirus test result every week, according to its updated Return to Campus plan.

A spokesperson for the college told NJ Advance Media on Monday that the “vast majority” of classes will be remote when the fall semester begins Sept. 8.

“Classes that will not be online generally have a lab or studio component,” said the spokesperson, Kathleen Brunet, citing as an example off-campus clinical activities.

County College of Morris made the announcement on Saturday, two days before Gov. Phil Murphy ordered COVID-19 vaccination requirements for state workers and K-12 public school teachers while allowing weekly testing as an alternative.

It amounts to a delay of the college’s planned return to in-person instruction 18 months after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Faculty have been instructing remotely or in an online format, except for a small number of classes that require in-person instruction, since the start of the pandemic. CCM is excited about the Fall Semester and eagerly looks forward to welcoming its faculty and students back on campus later this fall,” the college said in a press release.

In response, the acting head of the faculty union did not object to the vaccination policy, but questioned the timing and also the mechanics of switching to virtual learning so close to the start of the fall semester,

“I’m not sure if I’m going to be remote or online. It’s very difficult, at this juncture, to be a student,” said Ian Colquhoun, a professor of engineering.

The Faculty Association of the County College of Morris union and the college’s administration have been at odds since the spring, when the union’s president was among a half-dozen, non-tenured faculty members laid off from their jobs — a decision that the union continues to appeal.

The college, in announcing the switch to virtual learning and the vaccination policy, also noted that it has partnered with Atlantic Health System to open a temporary vaccine center on its campus for employees and students. Most offices on the campus will remain open, with everyone required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

South Jersey cheesesteak powerhouse Donkey’s Place is expanding.

Owner Joe Lucas will open Donkey’s Place Downtown at 37 Washington St. in Mount Holly, according to the Burlington County Times.

An official opening date has yet to be announced, but the aim is to open within the next month.

Donkey’s Place, which currently has locations in Camden and Medford, is known for its cheesesteak sandwich topped with American cheese and browned onions on a poppy seed kaiser roll.

Anthony Bourdain once proclaimed Donkey’s Place the best Philly cheesesteak, and NJ Advance Media’s Pete Genovese named it second in his ranking of New Jersey’s 21 greatest cheesesteaks earlier this year.

“Donkey’s is another place that bends the cheesesteak ‘rules,’” Genovese wrote. “The meat is not chopped but served in big hunky slabs. And the bread? Not your usual sub roll, but a poppy seed roll. Top it with a thick pile of onions, and you have a cheesesteak bully, one that dares you to call it out.”

The new restaurant’s menu will include cheesesteaks, fries, onion rings, mini panzerotti and its renown hot pepper relish. The restaurant will have 10 to 15 tables for outdoor seating, as well as a takeout window, the Burlington County Times report said.

Donkey’s Place has amassed great popularity since opening as a bar in Camden in the 1940s.

“Donkey’s is more bar than restaurant,” Genovese wrote. “Order at the register or sit down and smell the steaks sizzling and popping on the grill.”

Leon Lucas, a former Olympic boxer, bought the business in 1947; fans likened his punch to a mule’s or donkey’s, thus the name.

A woman who claimed a man impersonating a police officer pulled her over last week on a Cherry Hill highway and tried to grab her by the neck made the story up, authorities said.

A Haddonfield woman woman reported to police last week that she was pulled over on Aug. 16 on Route 38 by a white Ford van with red and blue LED warning lights in the grill and on its rear doors, according to a statement last week from the Cherry Hill Police.

The woman told officers that a man wearing a blue T-shirt with “POLICE” across the front when he approached the driver’s side window, reached into her car and tried to grab her neck, police said. The woman was able to pull way and flee from the area.

The van was captured by video surveillance a short distance away and was identified as a white Ford van, with markings on the rear quarter panel and an unknown license plate, authorities said.

With the public’s help, police were able to identify the van and it was revealed to be a federal corrections vehicle and that the officers were on duty and completing a prisoner transport at the time of the reported incident, the Cherry Hill Police said Monday in a release.

After multiple interviews with detectives the woman recanted her initial statement and told detectives the entire incident was a fabrication, police said. She told them the officers in the van had no contact with her and no traffic stop ever occurred.

The corrections officers were identified and said they had no knowledge of the woman or her car, according to the release.