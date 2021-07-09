As a more than eight-month investigation into the death of a newborn in Hudson County continues, a community haunted by the tragedy grows tired of waiting for answers, while the lead investigative agency calls for patience ahead of a planned vigil.

In an unusual move, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez on Friday penned an open letter to the Kearny community calling for patience and addressing people’s anger at the yet unresolved death of the baby found in October.

“We understand the concern of the community in this matter and want to emphasize that while every case we investigate is important, those involving the death of a child carry special significance,” Suarez said in the statement. “Like all death investigations, the first step is to collect any evidence, conduct interviews and have the medical examiner complete a forensic examination and autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.”

The increasing fervor to resolve the case started Oct. 25, 2020, when police found a newborn boy dead at a home on Forest Street in Kearny. At the time, information was sparse. No charges were announced and the infant’s name and the identity of his family were not released.

In that time, there have been few answers about the circumstances or cause of death.

The absence of answers has caused a maelstrom of speculation and conjecture, on social media and among the Kearny community. Some concerned residents have created Facebook groups to discuss the case and angrily call for a resolution to the investigation. The groups are now planning a candlelight vigil for the baby boy this Sunday.

While Suarez did not lay out details of the investigation, she said her office is still awaiting results of the autopsy report and was in constant communication with the state medical examiner’s office. A spokesman for the office previously said that an autopsy had already been performed.

“As of present, we are still awaiting an official cause and manner of death from the medical examiner,” Suarez wrote.

Suarez’s letter comes two days ahead of a candlelight vigil for the baby scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday at Bicentennial Park, next door to Kearny Town Hall. Attendees will not be calling for answers or updates on the investigation at the vigil, instead choosing to pray, make remarks and have a moment of silence for the baby boy, said Kennedy Dasilva, one of the vigil’s organizers.

“It’s to remember him and honor him,” said Dasilva. “To let him know that he’s not forgotten. He will be remembered as long as we’re around.”

But Kearny Mayor Alberto Santos sees the vigil as yet another opportunity for the organizers to publicly shame the infant’s family and to put undue pressure on the Prosecutor’s Office to resolve the investigation. The vigil was planned and scheduled despite objections from the infant’s mother and family and is another publicity grab by organizers, he said.

“The baby’s mother and other family members have strongly objected to this event,” Santos told NJ Advance Media in an email. “The family had a burial for the baby and they are traumatized by the death. The circumstances of death are under investigation by the County Prosecutor and I trust she will prosecute any criminal charges for which there are probable cause. This publicized vigil strikes me as an effort to publicly shame the family of the baby and to exert pressure on the Prosecutor.”

“This is an affront to a traumatized family,” he added.