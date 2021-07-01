As you enter Field Station: Dinosaurs, you’re greeted by 32 life-sized, moving, realistic dinosaurs that make low closed-mouthed throaty whooshes of air sounds. This wild scientific expedition situated in beautiful Overpeck Park, located in Leonia, is an experience that brings you back in time with the sights and sounds from when dinosaurs roamed the land.

And it’s back with some new socially distant precautions.

“Field Station: Dinosaurs moved all of our shows and activities outdoors and we’re following the state and county’s guideline for public parks,” said Executive Producer, Guy Gsell. “To ensure that all our visitors can have a safe experience, we’ve given the entire park a facelift that includes wider trails and open air tents.”

The attraction was supposed to reopen last year on June 4, 2020 but due to the pandemic, didn’t reopen until this past month.

“We’re sure it feels like eons since parents had a safe way to social distance and entertain their kids, we’re thrilled to be opening and filling that need for families that love all things dinosaurs,” Gsell added.

As visitors wander through the park, they seem dwarfed by the majestic size of these incredible creatures.

The exhibit offers a full schedule of educational live shows for children and adults.

Marcella Vitale watched as her six-year-old son Luca Vitale petted a puppet dinosaur hatchling during an educational show. “The kids are loving this and learning so much. It’s wonderful.”

Luca started showing an interest in dinosaurs when he was about four and wanted to know everything about them. “He has dinosaur toys and books at home and loves to come to the exhibits,” she added.

The park also has a fossil dig site, games and activities, the Paleontologists’ Laboratory, the new Jurassic Jump, and other scientific discoveries.

It’s a day of wonderment for children and adults alike.

Visit www.JerseyDinos.com for more information, daily and season passes as well as information on hosting an event at Field Station: Dinosaurs.

