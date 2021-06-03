Country sen. Sandra cunningham pleads no longer responsible to dwi. Just days after police frame digicam video was made public displaying an unsteady, slurring sandra cunningham after crashing her suv, the nation senator pleaded no longer guilty to a dwi charge thursday morning.

The 70-year-old did now not seem at the online listening to in the front of bergen county superior county judge anthony gallina, but her legal professional, michael rubas spoke back “no longer guilty, your honor,” to the prices of dwi and careless using in connection to the march 4 crash on culver avenue in jersey town.

Rubas said if the case have been to go to trial, cunningham might want to be attempted in character. Cunningham and her attorney couldn’t be reached for remark after the listening to.

The hearing changed into also attended with the aid of jersey city police officer christian vasquez-reyes, who changed into concerned in cunningham’s arrest after the 9:30 a.M. Crash near her home. He did not speak on the hearing.

Video of the submit-crash investigation through police received via the jersey magazine through a public file request and posted on nj.Com in advance this week show cunningham struggling to complete a field sobriety check and other proof that led to the dwi fee.

At one factor she informed law enforcement officials at the scene that she “changed into a snowbank,” whilst she had certainly struck the 2 parked cars together with her grey infiniti ex3 suv. And she or he interrupted the sector sobriety take a look at to ask that metropolis public safety director jim shea be called to the scene.

“what does director shea should do with anything right now?” the officer carrying out the test requested.

“because i can see you are searching out something that isn’t there,” said cunningham, who had in advance denied that she had been ingesting.

Bergen county prosecutor linda schwager informed the judge thursday that she doesn’t yet have those motion pictures, now not does she have proof like the crash document and reports at the kingdom senator’s blood alcohol content material.

“seemingly, different human beings have greater discovery than i do,” schwager stated. “i don’t even have the video that everyone seems to have. There is a lot of discovery that needs to be sent over to me.”

Gallina said he received an electronic mail that could have dozens of pages of discovery, however he didn’t open the documents, announcing it’d be beside the point for a decide to do so.

Cunningham’s case turned into moved from hudson county to keep away from a warfare of interest, considering the fact that she represents part of jersey metropolis. Additionally, town municipal prosecutor jacob v. Hudnut is running for city council as a part of the identical hudson county democratic employer as cunningham — who is strolling for re-election. Cunningham is unopposed inside the june eight number one.

Gallina adjourned the case for at least 30 days “and probable six weeks” to permit for the purchase of the invention evidence. Cunningham’s next court docket date will be a standing hearing, gallina stated.

Cunningham, a kingdom lawmaker considering the fact that 2007 and the widow of former jersey city mayor glenn cunningham, represents the thirty first legislative district, which includes bayonne and elements of jersey city.

If found responsible of riding whilst intoxicated, cunningham may want to have a first-rate, jail time (even though that’s no longer probably) and other disciplinary action, such as an ignition lock on her car.

In 2006, cunningham pleaded guilty to operating a automobile underneath the have an effect on of medication or alcohol and paid a $708 fine after shewas ticketed in november 2005 with a dwi with a blood alcohol studying of zero.18, more than twice the legal restriction.