Looking for some fun drinks to kick off summer with and enjoy for Memorial Day Weekend? Then look no further because we have you covered with some of the best suggestions for cocktails and liquors that are summer ready.

When it comes to finding beverages for a weekend of fun with friends, a cookout, or any other reason, it can get complicated. There are a lot of brands and products on the market. From canned drinks to just straight bottles of liquor, there is so much to choose from.

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/bucks-vs-heat-game-4-live-streaming-saturday-29-may-2021free-165896639/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/heat-vs-bucks-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896679/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/nba-playoffs-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-free-online-reddit-165896691/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/heat-vs-bucks-east-1st-round-game-4-165897076/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896701/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-playoffs-165896710/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-highlights-playoff-165896735/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-2021-nba-playoffs-match-online-free-165896748/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/nba-playoffs-hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-52921-165896779/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/nba-streaming-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-online-free-hd-165896814/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/nba-crackstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896859/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-tv-165896897/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/bucks-vs-heat-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-online-165896914/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-saturday-29-may-2021-nba-tv-165896961/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/buffstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-hd-165896974/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/nba-buffstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896998/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-nba-saturday-29-may-2021-165897010/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/heat-vs-bucks-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-165897016/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-165897021/

https://247sports.com/college/washington/board/husky-football-105876/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-52921-165897032/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/bucks-vs-heat-game-4-live-streaming-saturday-29-may-2021free-165896639/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/heat-vs-bucks-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/nba-playoffs-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-free-online-reddit-165896691/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/heat-vs-bucks-east-1st-round-game-4-165897076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896701/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-playoffs-165896710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-highlights-playoff-165896735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-2021-nba-playoffs-match-online-free-165896748/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/nba-playoffs-hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-52921-165896779/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/nba-streaming-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-online-free-hd-165896814/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/nba-crackstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896859/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-tv-165896897/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/bucks-vs-heat-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-online-165896914/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-saturday-29-may-2021-nba-tv-165896961/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/buffstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-hd-165896974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/nba-buffstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-nba-saturday-29-may-2021-165897010/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/heat-vs-bucks-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-165897016/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-165897021/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/Board/Basketball-Class-5A-103928/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-52921-165897032/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/bucks-vs-heat-game-4-live-streaming-saturday-29-may-2021free-165896639/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/heat-vs-bucks-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/nba-playoffs-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-free-online-reddit-165896691/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/heat-vs-bucks-east-1st-round-game-4-165897076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896701/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-playoffs-165896710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-highlights-playoff-165896735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-2021-nba-playoffs-match-online-free-165896748/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/nba-playoffs-hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-52921-165896779/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/nba-streaming-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-online-free-hd-165896814/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/nba-crackstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896859/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-tv-165896897/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/bucks-vs-heat-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-online-165896914/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-saturday-29-may-2021-nba-tv-165896961/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/buffstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-hd-165896974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/nba-buffstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-nba-saturday-29-may-2021-165897010/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/heat-vs-bucks-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-165897016/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-165897021/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-52921-165897032/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/bucks-vs-heat-game-4-live-streaming-saturday-29-may-2021free-165896639/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/heat-vs-bucks-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/nba-playoffs-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-free-online-reddit-165896691/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/heat-vs-bucks-east-1st-round-game-4-165897076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896701/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-playoffs-165896710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-highlights-playoff-165896735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-2021-nba-playoffs-match-online-free-165896748/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/nba-playoffs-hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-52921-165896779/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/nba-streaming-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-online-free-hd-165896814/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/nba-crackstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896859/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-tv-165896897/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/bucks-vs-heat-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-online-165896914/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-saturday-29-may-2021-nba-tv-165896961/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/buffstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-hd-165896974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/nba-buffstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-nba-saturday-29-may-2021-165897010/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/heat-vs-bucks-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-165897016/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-165897021/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-52921-165897032/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/bucks-vs-heat-game-4-live-streaming-saturday-29-may-2021free-165896639/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/heat-vs-bucks-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/nba-playoffs-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-free-online-reddit-165896691/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/heat-vs-bucks-east-1st-round-game-4-165897076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896701/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-playoffs-165896710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-highlights-playoff-165896735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-2021-nba-playoffs-match-online-free-165896748/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/nba-playoffs-hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-52921-165896779/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/nba-streaming-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-online-free-hd-165896814/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/nba-crackstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896859/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-tv-165896897/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/bucks-vs-heat-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-online-165896914/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-saturday-29-may-2021-nba-tv-165896961/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/buffstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-hd-165896974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/nba-buffstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-nba-saturday-29-may-2021-165897010/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/heat-vs-bucks-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-165897016/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-165897021/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-52921-165897032/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/bucks-vs-heat-game-4-live-streaming-saturday-29-may-2021free-165896639/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/heat-vs-bucks-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/nba-playoffs-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-free-online-reddit-165896691/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/heat-vs-bucks-east-1st-round-game-4-165897076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896701/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-playoffs-165896710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-highlights-playoff-165896735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-2021-nba-playoffs-match-online-free-165896748/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/nba-playoffs-hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-52921-165896779/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/nba-streaming-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-online-free-hd-165896814/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/nba-crackstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896859/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-tv-165896897/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/bucks-vs-heat-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-online-165896914/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-saturday-29-may-2021-nba-tv-165896961/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/buffstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-hd-165896974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/nba-buffstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-nba-saturday-29-may-2021-165897010/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/heat-vs-bucks-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-165897016/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-165897021/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-52921-165897032/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/bucks-vs-heat-game-4-live-streaming-saturday-29-may-2021free-165896639/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/heat-vs-bucks-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896679/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nba-playoffs-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-free-online-reddit-165896691/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/heat-vs-bucks-east-1st-round-game-4-165897076/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896701/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-playoffs-165896710/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-highlights-playoff-165896735/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-2021-nba-playoffs-match-online-free-165896748/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nba-playoffs-hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-52921-165896779/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nba-streaming-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-online-free-hd-165896814/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nba-crackstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896859/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-tv-165896897/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/bucks-vs-heat-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-online-165896914/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-saturday-29-may-2021-nba-tv-165896961/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/buffstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-hd-165896974/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nba-buffstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896998/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-nba-saturday-29-may-2021-165897010/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/heat-vs-bucks-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-165897016/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-165897021/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-52921-165897032/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/bucks-vs-heat-game-4-live-streaming-saturday-29-may-2021free-165896639/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/heat-vs-bucks-game-4-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/nba-playoffs-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-free-online-reddit-165896691/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/heat-vs-bucks-east-1st-round-game-4-165897076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-free-5292021-165896701/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-playoffs-165896710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-highlights-playoff-165896735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-2021-nba-playoffs-match-online-free-165896748/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/nba-playoffs-hd-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-52921-165896779/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/nba-streaming-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-online-free-hd-165896814/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/nba-crackstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896859/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-streaming-reddit-tv-165896897/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/bucks-vs-heat-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-online-165896914/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-saturday-29-may-2021-nba-tv-165896961/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/buffstreams-bucks-vs-heat-live-stream-reddit-5292021-nba-hd-165896974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/nba-buffstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-5292021-165896998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-nba-saturday-29-may-2021-165897010/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/heat-vs-bucks-free-live-stream-nba-playoffs-5292021-165897016/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-heat-vs-bucks-live-streaming-reddit-165897021/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/crackstreams-heat-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-52921-165897032/

However, after a while, you find some favorites and stick with them. And then you get into a rut and the whole thing starts all over again. But this Memorial Day Weekend, you don’t have to fall into a rut! Instead, we have some drink choices that are going to shake up your summer in style.

From Coconut Cartel, a Guatemalan rum, to The Modern Mimosa, a canned Mimosa that will completely change your brunch plans this summer, there is something for everyone.

5 drinks to enjoy for Memorial Day Weekend and beyond

The Modern Mimosa – If you love Mimosas for brunch, but you want to stay in and enjoy a modern take on the classic, then look no further than The Modern Mimosa. This canned cocktail is made with California orange juice that is organic and Italian wine that was sourced sustainably. It is a take on a classic that has modern origins and a modern taste. Honestly, this might be the best Mimosa I have ever had. And the fact that it came from a can blows my mind!

Mount Gay Rum – Want to shake up some delicious drinks for Memorial Day Weekend and the rest of the summer? Then you need some Mount Gay Rum in your life. In fact, it is as easy as creating a Classic Daiquiri with the help of 2 ounces of Mount Gay Black Barrel, 1 ounce of fresh lime juice, 1 ounce of simple syrup, and a garnish of lime. Shake it all together (except for the lime itself) with ice, strain into a glass, add your garnish and sip away!

Coconut Cartel – Whether you enjoy this dark rum straight up or in a cocktail, you know you are getting a quality drink every time. And the fact that this rum can even help take a classic cocktail to the next level means this is one bottle of liquor you’ll want on your bar cart and as part of your Memorial Day Weekend plans. Make an Old Fashioned with Coconut Cartel instead and find yourself enjoying summer in a glass right away.

INDOGGO Gin – Enjoy a little Snoop in your life, as Snoop Dogg’s new gin adds a bit of fun to your next event. For Memorial Day Weekend we are all about The Laid Back! To whip up this cocktail, you’ll need 2 ounces of INDOGGO Gin, 2 ounces of pineapple juice, a pineapple slice for garnish and some club soda to top things off. Add your gin and juice (all puns intended) to a glass that has ice in it already. Stir together and then top with a splash of club soda. Garnish with your pineapple slice and sip the day away.

Seagram’s Pineapple Vodka – If ever there was a liquor that screamed summer it would have to be Seagram’s Pineapple Vodka. Talk about being able to make perfect summer drinks instantly. And what better way is there to prove that than with a Seagram’s Pineapple Twist? To whip this up you’ll need 2 ounces of the Seagram’s Pineapple Vodka, 4 ounces of soda water and your choice of a lemon or lime garnish. Fill a glass with ice and then pour the vodka over the ice. Next top with the soda water and garnish to finish things up. This is the easiest drink you can make and honestly the one we are most excited about for summer.