The boston bruins and washington capitals play game 2 of their stanley cup playoffs first-round series monday. Percent drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.M. Et at capital one arena.

The bruins had been tripped up three-2 in overtime in the series opener as capitals c nic dowd posted his first-profession additional time playoff intention to provide washington a 1-0 series lead.

To make topics worse for boston, d jeremy lauzon suffered a hand harm and is a query mark for game 2, as are rw ondrej kase and d jakub zboril due to higher-frame ailments.

The capitals had injury issues of their own, but. G vitek vanecek suffered a lower-frame issue in the first duration and become changed by means of the 39-year-vintage g craig anderson. The veteran was sharp in protecting off the b’s.

Bruins at capitals: projected beginning goalies

Rask made 29 saves and allowed 3 desires in the game 1 loss. Rw tim wilson, d brenden dillon and dowd notched goals for the caps, all of the even-electricity variety.

Anderson did a respectable process, permitting simply one purpose – a power-play rating by using lw nick ritchie – in opposition to 22 pictures in alleviation. Boston went 1-for-four at the power play in game 1.

Prediction

Bruins four, capitals 2

Cash line (ml)

The bruins (-135) are an excellent bet to bounce back in recreation 2, especially with anderson in among the pipes for the capitals. There’s a purpose he had end up an afterthought in the back of vanecek and ilya samsonov, as anderson simply isn’t excellent in the twilight of his career.

Monday caps clips: capitals vs. Bruins recreation 2 sport day

Daily washington capitals information and notes: the caps appearance to construct on saturday night time’s huge ot win, the goaltending carousel is going ‘round again and greater.

Jeremy lauzon will pass over sport 2 of the boston bruins’ first-round playoff collection vs. The washington capitals. Connor clifton will replace him in the lineup.

Lauzon was hit inside the knee with a shot in game 1. He stayed in the sport and performed 19:12, but overlooked exercise sunday and changed into dominated out of monday’s recreation.

Clifton and jarred tinordi split exercise reps sunday. Bruce cassidy selected clifton and his skating capacity over tinordi, who presents extra length. Cassidy laid out what he wanted from the 26-year-antique defenseman.

“the final recreation he performed (can also eleven vs. Washington), he had exact and terrible stretches, which we’re looking to get rid of from cliffy, (to get) extra consistency. Less is extra at instances. When the opportunity arrives, a couple of times a duration, make your play,” stated cassidy, who described a play when a clifton mistake caused an strange-man rush by means of the capitals. “we’re seeking out extra of a bodily presence, which he did provide that night time. Be tough on human beings in our end. Be tough on people under the aim line. Make safe plays.”

Clifton is a proper shot but could be playing on his off side monday. Cassidy has frequently avoided doing that, but clifton has enjoy gambling on the left and playoff enjoy, which he determined turned into more valuable than installing a less-experienced, left-surpassed shot. Clifton will be paired with kevan miller.

“(clifton) turned into inside and out (of the normal season lineup) for a cause,” cassidy persisted. “he’s getting in on the left. That become a decision we needed to make. (jakub) zboril is injured. It changed into tinordi or urho vaakanainen. We went with cliffy due to the fact he’s performed there earlier than this year. He had top stretches earlier inside the year with (brandon) carlo and kevan miller each. He’s been in our lineup in the playoffs earlier than. We’ll see how it works out. With a bit of luck, he performs an amazing strong recreation for us.”

Clifton has significant revel in each this season and within the postseason. He had a goal and 6 assists in 44 video games this year and became a plus-10, but had 38 penalty mins.

He performed 18 games during the 2019 playoff run and had dreams and 3 assists and was plus-2 with 16 penalty minutes.