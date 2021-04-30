Andy Ruiz Jr Vs Chris Arreola Live Stream, Preview, Start Time, How To Watch It

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola: Ruiz will be making his highly-anticipated return after 18 months of absence following his defeat to Joshua.

The Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola event will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021. at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. The Mexican icon will be making his highly-anticipated return after 18 months of absence following his defeat to Anthony Joshua in December 2019 – who he had beaten earlier that year. Chris Arreola, on the other hand, is not enjoying as much limelight, but there’s no denying that the 40-year-old will give Andy Ruiz Jr a tough competition and could even run away with the prize.

Arreola is known for his aggressive style, which was on full display against Adam Kownacki, who he faced in 2019. Arreola and Kownacki set a world record for the most punches thrown, with the Mexican throwing a total of 1,125 punches, breaking his individual record. Despite delivering a prenominal performance, Arreola lost the bout via a unanimous decision. However, fans are still excited to see the clash, considering the two boast an incredible pro-boxing record, with Andy Ruiz Jr losing only two matches throughout his career and Chris Arreola facing six defeats.

The Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live telecast, Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live streaming and Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola time & date others.

Schedule: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola time — India and US

US time and date: May 1, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET India time and date: May 2, 2021 at 6:30 AM IST Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola where to watch in India and USA: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live telecast

Unfortunately, the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola bout will not be streamed on any Indian TV channel. However, boxing fans in the US can order the fight via FOX Sports PPV on many major cable or satellite provider. It can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and other streaming devices.