The eyes of the wrestling world will be on Impact Wrestling as Rebellion will be airing live on pay per view, the Impact Plus App, FITE TV and PlayStation On April 25th at 8pm eastern. Watch Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2021 Live Stream Reddit Free: Full Results, Highlights, Commentary, Live Update, Winners

IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2021 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Impact Wrestling presents Rebellion 2021 on pay-per-view and Fite. The full card is as follows:

https://bigsportslive.com/oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-streaming-reddit/

https://thesportsdaily.live/oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-streaming-reddit/

https://bigsportslive.com/2021-impact-rebellion-live-streaming-free-channels-predictions-matches-card-start-time-date-location-wrestling-ppv-preview/

https://thesportsdaily.live/2021-impact-rebellion-live-streaming-free-channels-predictions-matches-card-start-time-date-location-wrestling-ppv-preview/

https://redditlivestream.eventsmart.com/events/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4-25-21-online/

https://www.deviantart.com/rebellion2021live/journal/TNA-Impact-Wrestling-Rebellion-2021-FREE-LIVE-FREE-877535054

https://harbourlightsmarina.on.ca/advert/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4-25-21-online/

https://www.paccp.ca/advert/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4-25-21-online/

https://www.psicologiadellavoro.org/advert/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4-25-21-online/

https://www.silverdaleparish.org/advert/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4-25-21-online/

http://safeharborhorses.org/advert/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4-25-21-online/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-425-164662469/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/crackstreams-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662518/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/wrestling-streams-redditwatch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-stream-164662545/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-free-full-show-164662578/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/fitetv-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662603/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-164662637/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-free-42521-164662659/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/free-watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-on-reddit-164662679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4252021-164662693/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/watch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-wrestling-free-online-164662711/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/rebellion-2021-ppv-live-streaming-reddit-wrestling-free-fight-tv-164662738/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/rich-swann-vs-kenny-omega-live-streaming-free-reddit-42521-164662755/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/watch-rich-swann-vs-kenny-omega-live-stream-free-april-25-2021-164662777/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/kenny-omega-vs-rich-swann-live-streaming-wrestling-free-online-164662803/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/kenny-omega-v-rich-swann-live-stream-free-reddit-4k-hd-tv-online-164662816/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/hd-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-wrestling-reddit-online-164662847/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/watch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-ppv-wrestling-streaming-reddit-164662875/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/hd-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-2021-wrestling-tv-164662904/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-free-reddit42521-164662925/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-free-on-reddit-hd-164662949/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/how-to-watch-oscars-2021-online-without-cable-164661805/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/oscars-2021-free-live-stream-how-to-watch-full-awards-online-164661838/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/the-oscars-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-4252021-online-tv-164661869/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-164661899/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/watch-oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-stream-reddit-free-online-164661922/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/hd-watch-oscars-awards-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-42521-164661968/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/2021-oscars-awards-free-live-stream-reddit-online-on-nbc-channel-164661996/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/oscars-2021-abc-time-watch-oscars-award-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662131/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/the-oscars-awards-live-streaming-2021-full-shows-reddit-free-hd-164662149/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/oscars-2021-full-show-live-stream-free-reddit-online-hd-164662170/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/oscars-2021-watch-online-live-stream-reddit-free-crackstreams-164662219/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/channel-7-oscars-2021-watch-oscars-2021-award-show-live-streams-164662247/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/oscars-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-4k-hd-tv-online-164662273/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/oscars-2021-awards-live-stream-time-channel-how-to-watch-live-164662296/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/the-oscars-2021-time-watch-oscars-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-164662322/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/oscars-2021-live-stream-free-location-start-time-red-carpet-164662358/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/watch-oscars-2021-live-stream-online-free-reddit-42521-hd-tv-164662393/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/crackstreams-oscars-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-4252021-164662403/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/105685/contents/buffstreams-oscars-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-award2542021-164662445/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-425-164662469/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/crackstreams-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662518/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wrestling-streams-redditwatch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-stream-164662545/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-free-full-show-164662578/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/fitetv-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662603/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-164662637/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-free-42521-164662659/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/free-watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-on-reddit-164662679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4252021-164662693/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-wrestling-free-online-164662711/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/rebellion-2021-ppv-live-streaming-reddit-wrestling-free-fight-tv-164662738/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/rich-swann-vs-kenny-omega-live-streaming-free-reddit-42521-164662755/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-rich-swann-vs-kenny-omega-live-stream-free-april-25-2021-164662777/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/kenny-omega-vs-rich-swann-live-streaming-wrestling-free-online-164662803/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/kenny-omega-v-rich-swann-live-stream-free-reddit-4k-hd-tv-online-164662816/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/hd-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-wrestling-reddit-online-164662847/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-ppv-wrestling-streaming-reddit-164662875/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/hd-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-2021-wrestling-tv-164662904/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-free-reddit42521-164662925/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-free-on-reddit-hd-164662949/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/how-to-watch-oscars-2021-online-without-cable-164661805/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oscars-2021-free-live-stream-how-to-watch-full-awards-online-164661838/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/the-oscars-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-4252021-online-tv-164661869/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-164661899/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-stream-reddit-free-online-164661922/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/hd-watch-oscars-awards-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-42521-164661968/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/2021-oscars-awards-free-live-stream-reddit-online-on-nbc-channel-164661996/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oscars-2021-abc-time-watch-oscars-award-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662131/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/the-oscars-awards-live-streaming-2021-full-shows-reddit-free-hd-164662149/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oscars-2021-full-show-live-stream-free-reddit-online-hd-164662170/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oscars-2021-watch-online-live-stream-reddit-free-crackstreams-164662219/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/channel-7-oscars-2021-watch-oscars-2021-award-show-live-streams-164662247/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oscars-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-4k-hd-tv-online-164662273/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oscars-2021-awards-live-stream-time-channel-how-to-watch-live-164662296/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/the-oscars-2021-time-watch-oscars-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-164662322/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/oscars-2021-live-stream-free-location-start-time-red-carpet-164662358/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-oscars-2021-live-stream-online-free-reddit-42521-hd-tv-164662393/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/crackstreams-oscars-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-4252021-164662403/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/buffstreams-oscars-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-award2542021-164662445/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-425-164662469/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662518/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wrestling-streams-redditwatch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-stream-164662545/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-free-full-show-164662578/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fitetv-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662603/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-164662637/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-free-42521-164662659/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/free-watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-on-reddit-164662679/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4252021-164662693/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-wrestling-free-online-164662711/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rebellion-2021-ppv-live-streaming-reddit-wrestling-free-fight-tv-164662738/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rich-swann-vs-kenny-omega-live-streaming-free-reddit-42521-164662755/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-rich-swann-vs-kenny-omega-live-stream-free-april-25-2021-164662777/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/kenny-omega-vs-rich-swann-live-streaming-wrestling-free-online-164662803/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/kenny-omega-v-rich-swann-live-stream-free-reddit-4k-hd-tv-online-164662816/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-wrestling-reddit-online-164662847/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-ppv-wrestling-streaming-reddit-164662875/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-2021-wrestling-tv-164662904/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-free-reddit42521-164662925/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-free-on-reddit-hd-164662949/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-oscars-2021-online-without-cable-164661805/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscars-2021-free-live-stream-how-to-watch-full-awards-online-164661838/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/the-oscars-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-4252021-online-tv-164661869/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-164661899/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-stream-reddit-free-online-164661922/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-watch-oscars-awards-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-42521-164661968/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/2021-oscars-awards-free-live-stream-reddit-online-on-nbc-channel-164661996/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscars-2021-abc-time-watch-oscars-award-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662131/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/the-oscars-awards-live-streaming-2021-full-shows-reddit-free-hd-164662149/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscars-2021-full-show-live-stream-free-reddit-online-hd-164662170/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscars-2021-watch-online-live-stream-reddit-free-crackstreams-164662219/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/channel-7-oscars-2021-watch-oscars-2021-award-show-live-streams-164662247/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscars-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-4k-hd-tv-online-164662273/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscars-2021-awards-live-stream-time-channel-how-to-watch-live-164662296/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/the-oscars-2021-time-watch-oscars-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-164662322/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/oscars-2021-live-stream-free-location-start-time-red-carpet-164662358/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-oscars-2021-live-stream-online-free-reddit-42521-hd-tv-164662393/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-oscars-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-4252021-164662403/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/buffstreams-oscars-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-award2542021-164662445/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-425-164662469/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/crackstreams-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662518/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wrestling-streams-redditwatch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-stream-164662545/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-free-full-show-164662578/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/fitetv-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662603/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-164662637/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-free-42521-164662659/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/free-watch-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-on-reddit-164662679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/tna-impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-free-live-stream-4252021-164662693/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-wrestling-free-online-164662711/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/rebellion-2021-ppv-live-streaming-reddit-wrestling-free-fight-tv-164662738/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/rich-swann-vs-kenny-omega-live-streaming-free-reddit-42521-164662755/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-rich-swann-vs-kenny-omega-live-stream-free-april-25-2021-164662777/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/kenny-omega-vs-rich-swann-live-streaming-wrestling-free-online-164662803/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/kenny-omega-v-rich-swann-live-stream-free-reddit-4k-hd-tv-online-164662816/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/hd-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-wrestling-reddit-online-164662847/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-impact-rebellion-2021-live-ppv-wrestling-streaming-reddit-164662875/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/hd-impact-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-reddit-2021-wrestling-tv-164662904/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-stream-free-reddit42521-164662925/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/impact-wrestling-rebellion-2021-live-streaming-free-on-reddit-hd-164662949/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/how-to-watch-oscars-2021-online-without-cable-164661805/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oscars-2021-free-live-stream-how-to-watch-full-awards-online-164661838/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/the-oscars-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-4252021-online-tv-164661869/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-streaming-reddit-free-164661899/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-oscars-93rd-academy-awards-live-stream-reddit-free-online-164661922/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/hd-watch-oscars-awards-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-42521-164661968/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/2021-oscars-awards-free-live-stream-reddit-online-on-nbc-channel-164661996/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oscars-2021-abc-time-watch-oscars-award-2021-live-stream-reddit-164662131/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/the-oscars-awards-live-streaming-2021-full-shows-reddit-free-hd-164662149/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oscars-2021-full-show-live-stream-free-reddit-online-hd-164662170/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oscars-2021-watch-online-live-stream-reddit-free-crackstreams-164662219/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/channel-7-oscars-2021-watch-oscars-2021-award-show-live-streams-164662247/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oscars-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-4k-hd-tv-online-164662273/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oscars-2021-awards-live-stream-time-channel-how-to-watch-live-164662296/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/the-oscars-2021-time-watch-oscars-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-164662322/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/oscars-2021-live-stream-free-location-start-time-red-carpet-164662358/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-oscars-2021-live-stream-online-free-reddit-42521-hd-tv-164662393/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/crackstreams-oscars-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-4252021-164662403/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/buffstreams-oscars-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-award2542021-164662445/

Rich Swann vs Kenny Omega in a winner-take-all match for both the Impact and AEW World titles; Deonna Purrazzo vs Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts title; FinJuice vs The Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Ace Austin vs Josh Alexander vs TJP in a three-way match for the X Division title; Fire N Flava vs Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Team titles; Matt Cardona vs Brian Myers; Trey Miguel vs Sami Callihan in a last man standing match; Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack vs Violent By Design in an eight-man tag team match.

Fire N’ Flava vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering For The Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Former WWE Women’s Champion, Jazz gave her farewell speech on the April 15th episode of Impact following her loss to Deonna Purrazzo at Hardcore Justice; While giving the speech Jazz along with her tag team partner, Jordynne Grace was interrupted by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz who went on to disrespect the legendary pro wrestler but this would lead to an impromptu tag team match which saw Jazz and Grace picking up the win.

Scott D’Amore would give Jordynne Grace a shot at the tag team titles but since Jazz was leaving Impact per the stipulation of her match at Hardcore Justice, Grace would need to find a new partner and she got that in the form of a returning second generation wrestler, Rachael Ellering who came out and saved Grace from a beat down by the champions

Predictions: Fire N’ Flava Retain The Knockouts Tag Team Titles

While the team of Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace look like an interesting duo, they really haven’t built any real dynamic as a tag team and the idea that Impact will put the belts on a recently put together team seems unlikely.

That is why I think Fire N’ Flava will be looking to put the exclamation point or rather period on this match and retain the gold.

Violent By Design vs. Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, Chris Sabin and James Storm

Violent By Design have been leaving a trail of destruction since their formation but they’ve also made some enemies along the way; Former X Division and Impact World Champions: Willie Mack, Chris Sabin, James Storm and Eddie Edwards are looking to get some payback on VBD following the loses that occurred at Hard To Kill and Hardcore Justice and the assault Violent By Design gave ‘Wildcat Chris Harris’ on an episode of Impact.

Predictions: Edwards, Mack, Sabin and Storm Win

With the news that Eric Young suffered an tore ACL in the previous tapings, it’s very possible that EY will either be replaced by someone who will be a new member of VBD or he’ll be doing a small amount wrestling while relying on his partners to win the match.

But considering that Eric Young picked up the win on Eddie Edwards on the Go Home episode of Impact, I think the babyfaces are going to pick up the win in this match.

TJP vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander For The X Division Championship

The X Division has been on a roll for much of 2021 and the reigning X Division Champion is one of the reasons for that.

Since winning the Super X Cup Tournament and later winning the title upon his return to the division, Ace Austin along with his monster/tag team partner Madman Fulton have been making their presence felt.

Former Tag Team Champion, Josh Alexander is looking to take the next step in his career by moving away from the tag division into Impact’s high flying X division, which his done remarkably well thanks to his matches with Ace Austin and former X Division Champion, TJP who much like Alexander is looking to take the title away from the man formerly nicknamed ‘The One True Ace’.

Predictions: Josh Alexander Becomes The New X Division Champion

I had a tough time choosing between Austin and Alexander for this match as I could see either one of those two walking out victorious (sorry TJP).

If I had to chose, I’m gonna go bold and predict that ‘The Walking Weapon’ Josh Alexander will become the new Impact Wrestling X Division Champion.

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

Former best friends turn bitter enemies…

The self described ‘Most Professional Wrestler’ Brian Myers has been looking to start a new chapter in his career however his managed to encounter a familiar face from his past in Matt Cardona.

Since his arrival to Impact back at Hard To Kill, Cardona has slowly become a fan favorite and has made things pretty good for himself in his short time with the company, but his former tag team partner is under the belief that Cardona is here to steal the spotlight from him and after months of backstage segments and a few interactions in the form of tag team matches and run-ins, a challenge was made by Cardona for Myers and himself to face off and Myers accepted and said that the match would happen at Rebellion.

Predictions: Matt Cardona Wins

While I believe this feud will go on a little while longer, I do have a feeling that the former Zack Ryder will be picking up the win in this match at Rebellion, with Myers getting his win back on an episode of Impact.