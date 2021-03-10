PSG vs Barcelona live stream: can Barca upset the odds? PSG vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch the Champions League in HD. A disastrous home leg sees Barca’s continental campaign dangling by a thread and Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG ready with the scissors. No team has ever come back from such a deficit in the history of the Champions League or European Cup. The pressure is on for Ronald Koeman. Make sure you know how to watch a PSG vs Barcelona live stream in HD and wherever you are.

There’s no way that history looks good for the Catalans here. Not only have PSG come out on top in the previous two encounters between the clubs but the last was a particularly sore 4-0 defeat at the same venue as tonight. What’s more, Barca have only won one of their last nine away games in the Champions League knockouts.

PSG vs Barcelona live stream

Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

Location: Parc des Princes

US stream: CBS All Access ($5.99)

AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

UK stream: BT Sport

Neymar will not be fit to play and nor is first-leg goalscorer Moise Kean but the Nou Camp hat-trick hero, Kylian Mbappe, will have more goals in his sites as PSG continue the quest for their first Champions League title. Left-back Juan Bernat is also still recovering from his knee injury.

Newly-re-elected Barca president, Joan Laporta, has travelled with the squad, talking up his belief in come-backs. At the same time politician and lawyer has discussed the up-coming blooding of young players from the Barca B team such as Alex Collado, Alex Balde and Konrad de la Fuente. The current stars had best watch their backs.

It’s an 8pm kick-off at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening. Lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sports to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month. Make sure to use a VPN if needed when travelling outside Australia for access.

Read on for more details on how to watch a PSG vs Barcelona live stream in HD and wherever you are in the world.

PSG vs Barcelona live stream for $5.99

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through CBS All Access – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you’ll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, CBS All Access is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

CBS All Access 7-day free trial – free Champions League football

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of CBS All Access. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It’s $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Champions League rights holders, you won’t be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There’s 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it’s easier than you think.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona in Australia

Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: team news and how to watch the Champions League

If you’re in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it’s also available on Xbox.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you’ll also be able to watch the Europa League.

Ever for the reason that embarrassing 4-1 loss at Camp Nou that once more uncovered all of Barça’s problems, there were motives for optimism: the Blaugrana hold to win and climb up the desk withinside the league, they made an incredible comeback towards Sevilla to attain the Copa del Rey Final, and Joan Laporta is lower back in rate of the membership.

Laporta believes withinside the comeback, and he’s traveled with the group to provide his support. Barça want a 4-1 win to take it to greater time, and a 4-zero win will ship them thru to the quarterfinals. Other loopy outcomes like five-1 or five-2 or even any other 6-1 miracle just like the one in 2017 are properly sufficient to qualify, however matters ought to be specific this time. This isn’t the equal Barça group from 2017, PSG are more potent and at domestic for the second one leg, and Sergi Roberto is injured.

“But the factor approximately miracles is you don’t put together for them. You don’t anticipate them. They simply take place.” Maybe I’m proper once more.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It’s also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

You can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you’re hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it’s also available in with Dolby Atmos sound. Sadly, PSG vs Barcelona has not been selected for 4K coverage, though.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

View Deal

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they’re getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.

Watch a free PSG vs Barcelona live stream

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch the UEFA Champions League for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Champions League and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you’ve not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

UEFA Champions League free with DAZN 1 month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn’t available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, simply use a VPN to access a PSG vs Barcelona live stream without being blocked.

It’s also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that’s where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world’s broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here.

Champions League Fixtures

Champions League live stream

All times shown in GMT.

Tuesday

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla – 8pm

Juventus vs Porto – 8pm

Wednesday

PSG vs Barcelona – 8pm

Liverpool v RB Leipzig – 8pm