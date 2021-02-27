Canelo vs Yildirim Australia time: How to look at combat stay flow and on TV, foremost occasion, undercard. Unified high-quality middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) defends his WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles in opposition to WBC obligatory challenger Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12KOs) on Saturday, February 27 withinside the US, which makes it Sunday, February 28 Australia date. The contest headlines the combat card taking vicinity at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Boxing fanatics can watch the combat stay flow on DAZN. The begin time is ready for 12 pm AEDT.

Canelo vs Yildirim undercard capabilities Julio Cesar Martinez making the 0.33 protection of his WBC flyweight name in opposition to McWilliams Arroyo. Among different bouts, Zhilei Zhang is going up in opposition to Jerry Forrest at heavyweight, and Diego Pacheco takes on Rodolfo Gomez Jr at high-quality middleweight. The complete combat card may be located below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim Australia date, begin time and the way to watch

Boxing fanatics in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim stay flow on line on DAZN and on Main Event through Foxtel. The date and begin time is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 at 12 pm AEDT – Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time.

The real Canelo vs Yildirim combat time is predicted round three pm AEDT, whilst the primary occasion combatants make their ring walk.

Canelo vs Yildirim Adelaide time (ACDT)

Canelo vs Yildirim begin time in Adelaide, South Australia is ready for Sunday, February 28 at eleven:30 am ACDT. The foremost occasion is predicted at round 2:30 pm ACDT.

Canelo vs Yildirim Brisbane time (AEST)

Canelo vs Yildirim begin time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 at eleven am AEST. The headline bout will start at round 2 pm AEST.

Canelo vs Yildirim Darwin time (ACST)

Canelo vs Yildirim begin time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 at 10:30 am ACST. The foremost occasion combat time is predicted at about 1:30 pm ACST.

Canelo vs Yildirim card

The contemporary Canelo vs Yildirim combat card seems because the following:

Canelo v Yildirim: How to look at

This 12-spherical high-quality-middleweight bout will take vicinity on Saturday, February 27 and is being held on the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The ring walks are predicted from 4.30am UK time on Sunday however so that it will depend upon the undercard results.

The combat might be proven on DAZN withinside the UK with their insurance beginning in the dark and persevering with into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The combat might be capable of be streamed through the the DAZN app

DAZN also can be regarded on clever TVs, recreation consoles, related devices, mobile, pills and computers

You can watch it thru Sky via way of means of going to their apps section

Canelo v Yildirim: Undercard

MAIN EVENT: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim – for WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring high-quality middleweight titles

Zhilei Zhang vs Jerry Forrest

Diego Pacheco vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Alexis Espino vs Ashton Sykes

Aaron Aponte vs Harry Gigliotti

Keyshawn Davis vs Lester Brown

Marc Castro vs Raul Corona

Fight Card and Results

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim for Alvarez’s WBC/WBA Super Middleweight titles

McWilliams Arroyo vs. Abraham Rodriguez for the interim WBC flyweight title

Zhang Zhilei vs. Jerry Forrest – Heavyweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. – Super Middleweight

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes – Super Middleweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Lester Brown – Junior Welterweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti – Junior Welterweight

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight date, time, PPV price, odds & location for 2021 boxing match

Canelo Alvarez promised to be more active after COVID put a hold on the boxing world, and now the WBA (Super) and WBC super-middleweight champion will return to the ring for the second time in 70 days when he defends his titles against Avni Yildirim from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, live and exclusively on DAZN in over 200 territories worldwide (excluding Mexico).

Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) last fought in December when he thoroughly dominated Callum Smith en route to a unanimous decision to claim Smith’s WBA (Super) title and the vacant WBC championship. But once he won the WBC title, he would have to defend it within 90 days against Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs). Alvarez committed to the fight, giving fans another opportunity to see boxing’s biggest star in a span of fewer than three months.

Yildirim is coming off of a controversial technical decision loss to Anthony Dirrell back in 2019.

It’s expected that Canelo will make short work of Yilidirm and focus on a proposed May unification bout with WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders. But can the Turkish fighter pull off the massive upset? Here are all the details on how to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim.