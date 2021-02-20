the biggest Boxing tonight!! Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner will end a long absence from the ring Saturday night when he takes on Jovanie Santiago in a junior welterweight match at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago ring-walk time: Live stream, TV channel, Otto Wallin vs Dominic Breazeale on undercard. ADRIEN BRONER returns to the boxing ring tonight as he takes on Jovanie Santiago in a welterweight bout.

Broner, of the sport’s most controversial stars, hasn’t fought since January 2019 when he lost via unanimous decision to Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

Broner vs Santiago ring-walk time

Adrien Broner will make his return to the ring at around 4am UK time on Sunday, February 21.

The undercard will get underway from approximately 2am UK time.

Depending on how the undercard fights go, Broner vs Santiago could begin earlier than scheduled.

It’s been two years since Broner (33-4-1, 24 KOs) last fought and four years since his last win. He’s had legal and financial issues but insists he’s a changed man and still has what it takes to win another world title. That journey starts again with Santiago (14-0-1, 10 KOs), an undefeated but unremarkable fighter from Puerto Rico.

Broner’s reputation and notoriety is enough to see him headline Saturday night’s Showtime card. The night’s entertainment also features a heavyweight clash between Otto Wallin and Dominic Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) and a junior welterweight scrap between Robert Easter Jr. and Ryan Martin.

Broner vs. Santiago Fight Info

When: Saturday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Where: Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: Showtime

Live Stream: SHO dot com

Odds: Broner -910 (bet $910 to win $100), Santiago +500 (via DraftKings)

When we last saw Broner fight, back in January 2019, he was busy getting outclassed in just about every way against a then-40-year-old Manny Pacquiao. Broner lost by a wide margin on the cards and subsequently announced his second retirement from boxing.

The loss to Pacquiao came on the heels of a draw against Jessie Vargas and a loss to Mikey Garcia. Even Broner’s most recent win was shaky, a split-decision victory over Adrian Granados in February 2017. The shoulder-roll defense and counter rights that made Broner a highly touted star weren’t working anymore, and Broner had nothing to show for his prime years as an athlete.

Broner’s issues outside the ring have persisted in his time away from the sport. He was jailed for contempt of court in November, and as ESPN’s Ben Baby wrote, Broner may be feeling financial pressure related to the case:

“Broner owes $855,682.03, which is how much he is required to pay to settle the lawsuit, as of an affidavit filed on Jan. 29. That follows a criminal case in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and unlawful restraint after he forcibly kissed a woman at a club in 2018. In a court filing submitted on Jan. 29, Wells Fargo said Broner had no funds available, with a large stamp across blank lines.”

Broner told ESPN that this is not the main motivation for returning. Instead he says he has “great talent, and I’m not going to let it go to waste,” per Baby. He’s still just 31 years old and has dropped a ton of weight to reach the 140-pound limit for Saturday’s fight. Plenty of boxers have had great runs in their early 30s, though most were building off much better foundations than Broner has made for himself. The way Broner tells it, though, he’s ready to start fresh.

“I’ve found my love for boxing again. I gave myself some time to miss boxing, and I’m ready to go in there and win some more world titles. My children are what fuel me now,” he said, per Bad Left Hook’s Scott Christ.

If he’s healthy and focused, “The Problem” should have no problem against Santiago. His last two stoppages came at 140 pounds, against Ashley Theophane and Khabib Allakhverdiev, before the decline of the last few years. The junior welterweight ranks also offer a much easier path toward contention than the star-studded welterweight division, as long as Broner can stay disciplined and maintain his weight.

There’s an opportunity for him to do more than cash a check on Saturday night. He just needs to offer up a better version of himself than the one we’ve seen over the last few years.

Adrien Broner vs Jovanie Santiago preview

When is Broner vs Santiago?

Adrien Broner is set to face Jovanie Santiago on Saturday 20th February 2021 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds in the Welterweight division, which means the weight limit will be 147 pounds (10.5 stone or 66.7 KG).

Also, on the undercard will be Robert Easter Jr’s and Ryan Martin’s contest and Otto Wallin’s and Dominic Breazeale’s bout.

Broner vs Santiago stats

Adrien Broner steps into the ring with a record of 33 wins, 4 loses and 1 draw, 24 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.

Jovanie Santiago will make his way to the ring with an unblemished record of 14 wins and 1 draw, with 10 of those by knock out.

The stats suggest Broner has a slight advantage in power over Santiago, with a 73% knock out percentage over Santiago’s 71%.

Adrien Broner is the same age as Jovanie Santiago, at 31 years old.

Santiago has a height advantage of 1 inch over Broner. This also extends to a 1-inch reach advantage.

Both Adrien Broner & Jovanie Santiago fight out of an orthodox stance.

Broner is the more experienced professional fighter, having had 23 more fights, and made his debut in 2008, 9 months later than Santiago, whose first professional fight was in 2007. He has fought 173 more professional rounds, 235 to Santiago’s 62.

Broner vs Santiago form

Broner has beaten 2 of his last 5 opponents, stopping 1 of them, going the distance once.

In his last fight, he lost to Manny Pacquiao on 19th January 2019 by unanimous decision in their WBA World Welterweight championship fight at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States.

Previous to that, he had drawn with Jessie Vargas on 21st April 2018 by majority draw at Barclays Center, New York.

Going into that contest, he had been beaten by Mikey Garcia on 29th July 2017 by unanimous decision in their 12 round contest at Barclays Center, New York.

Before that, he had defeated Adrian Granados on 18th February 2017 by split decision in their 10 round contest at U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati.

He had beat Ashley Theophane on 1st April 2016 by technical knockout in the 9th round in their WBA World Super Lightweight championship fight at DC Armory, Washington.

Activity check

Broner’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 5 years, 11 months and 13 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 1 year, 2 months and 11 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 55 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 11 rounds on average.

What time does Broner vs Santiago start?

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST at Mohegan Sun Casino, Connecticut, United States, which is around 3:00 AM GMT in the UK.

Who is showing Broner vs Santiago?

The ShowTime show is expected to begin at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST. The Fitetv PPV UK broadcast of the card is expected to start at 2:00 AM (GTM).

How do you stream Broner vs Santiago?

In the US you can stream Broner vs Santiago via Hula when you buy a Showtime add-on, on top of a standard Hulu package (From $5.99).

1 month costs $10.99 (+ standard package).

You can also stream Broner vs Santiago via Amazon Prime when you purchase a buy a Showtime add-on, on top of a standard Prime package ($12.99/month). Prime is also available as a 30-Day free trial.

1 month costs $10.99 (+ standard package).

In the US you can stream Broner vs Santiago via Showtime Anytime, their streaming platform. It’s free to existing Showtime cable customers or $10.99 per month as a stand-alone app.

The stream is free for existing ShowTime customers, 7 days of Showtime Anytime is free and 1 month costs $10.99.

You can currently stream US cards like Broner vs Santiago via Fitetv on a PPV basis. Once purchased, you can watch on your Smart TV, Phone or Desktop PC, and they have apps available on Roku, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV.

The whole event costs $12.99.

What are the odds on Broner vs Santiago?

Adrien Broner is currently 1/8 (-769) to win the contest outright, while you can get 9/2 (+450) on Jovanie Santiago if you fancy the big upset.