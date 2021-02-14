Daytona 500 live stream, NASCAR Cup Series, start time, TV channel, starting lineup and more. What a week we’ve had for NASCAR making its debut for the 2021 season and we won’t have to wait any longer as The Daytona 500 is here.

Alex Bowman will start on the pole and will be looking for his first Daytona 500 win since 2014 while Denny Hamlin will look to make it three in a row, which is unprecedented in NASCAR. This will be a fantastic race for NASCAR fans and one that you won’t want to miss as we start our 2021-22 season.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the NASCAR 500 on Sunday.

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 14

Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Daytona 500 Starting lineup

1. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet.

x-2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet.

3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford.

4. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet.

5. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota.

6. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota.

7. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford.

8. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford.

10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.

11. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet.

12. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet.

13. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet.

14. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford.

15. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet.

16. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet.

17. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford.

18. (36) David Ragan, Ford.

19. (77) James McMurray, Chevrolet.

20. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet.

21. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet.

22. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford.

23. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.

24. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.

25. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.

26. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota.

27. (41) Cole Custer, Ford.

28. (53) Joey Gase, Ford.

29. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet.

30. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford.

31. (43) Eric Jones, Chevrolet.

32. (15) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet.

33. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet.

34. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.

35. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet.

36. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford.

37. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford.

38. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford.

39. (33) Austin Cindric, Ford.

40. (16) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet.

Daytona 500 2021 FREE Live stream: Watch final race coverage from Daytona Beach

The 63rd Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The 61rd Daytona 500 race will broadcast live on FOX in the USA. If you are a NASCAR enthusiast in the United States, You can watch Daytona 500 live on your cable television network. You can also watch Daytona 500 live online on FOX Sports GO only if you have Pay TV Subscription.

However This article isn’t about how to watch Daytona 500 live online using a Pay TV Subscription, Instead this article will help you to watch Daytona 500 live online streaming without a cable or satellite subscription.

About Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 NASCAR race event held annually at the Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida. Daytona 500 is a 500 mile long Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stock car race. The Daytona 500 is the most prestigious Stock Car race. The Daytona 500 also called “The Great American Race” and “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing“.

The Daytona 500 is one of the most important event in the NASCAR Calendar and it carry the largest purse in NASCAR Cup Series. Since 1995, The Daytona 500 is broadcasting in the USA and in 2016 Daytona 500, attracted the 6th largest average live TV Global audiences. The Race also conclude the Budweiser Speedweeks as the final race event.

How to watch Daytona 500 live stream online?

If you are living in the USA, You can watch the Daytona 500 live online streaming on FOX Sports Go. Unfortunately the FOX Sports Go requires users to activate device using a Pay TV Subscription. If you don’t have a Pay TV Subscription, You can’t watch Daytona 500 live streaming online on FOX Sports GO.

Don’t worry, You can still watch Daytona 500 live streaming online without cable or satellite on various other OTT platforms. However, If you are an American expat or living outside United States, You’ll find a lot of trouble in watching Daytona 500 live online streaming.

Ways to watch Daytona 500 live streaming online without cable

The Daytona 500 is one of the most prestigious and exciting Car Racing event. Fans from all over the world would love to watch all the excitements live online. If you are one among millions who wants to watch Daytona 500 live stream online, Follow the instructions here.

Daytona 500 live streaming channels

fuboTV

DirecTV NOW

Sling TV

PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV

Hulu Live TV

Watch Daytona 500 live on fuboTV

Unlike FOX Sports GO, fuboTV offers FOX sports live streaming coverage in the US without requiring login using Pay TV provider. The fuboTV is a sports centric OTT platform where they offer more than 100’s of live television channel including the NASCAR Daytona 500 official broadcaster FOX Sports.

The fuboTV is a premium OTT platform, Yes by the “Premium” I meant you need to pay to be able to watch Daytona 500 live online with fuboTV. fuboTV also offers access to their service on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, PC, Mac and many other platform.

fuboTV pricing starts at $44.99 per month. They also have a offer to try fuboTV for free for 7 days.

DirecTV NOW

DirecTV NOW is similar to fuboTV, But they offer more regional networks and television channel that extend your access to more TV Shows, Movies and Regional programs. DirecTV NOW is the OTT platform by AT&T.

Their Base plan starts at $40 per month with access to 60+ television channels including FOX.

They also comes with all the basic feature of an OTT platform like DVR, Apps of all device, TV Guide etc.

Daytona 500 Live online without cable on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most popular Over-the-top live TV streaming platform in the United States. They offer regional and local live television network through their OTT service.

Like most other OTT service provider. They also offer the official Daytona 500 live broadcaster FOX Sports channel. Since they are offering FOX Sports, No-doubt that you can watch Daytona 500 live online without cable on Sling TV.

Daytona 500 Race preview

It’s no surprise that Alex Bowman is starting in pole position for Sunday’s race, as he’s always fared well during Daytona 500 qualifying since becoming a full-time Cup Series driver in 2018. He qualified first as a rookie, then he started second in both 2019 and 2020 before earning the pole again this year.

A Chevrolet driver has earned the pole for the Daytona 500 each of the past nine seasons, and Bowman became the sixth Hendrick Motorsports driver to qualify first for the race in the past seven years.

Bowman was supposed to be joined on the front row by his Hendrick teammate William Byron, but Byron was part of a crash during Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels and will be going to a backup car, which will send him to the back of the field.

The other two Hendrick drivers will be starting in the top 13, as Chase Elliott (the reigning Cup Series champion) will be 12th and Kyle Larson, who is entering his first season with the team, will be 13th. However, a Hendrick driver hasn’t won the Daytona 500 since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014.

While Bowman and Byron earned spots on the front row during Wednesday night’s qualifying session, the rest of the Daytona 500 field was set by Thursday’s Duels, a pair of 150-mile races that determine the rest of the starting order for the Great American Race each year.

In the first Duels race, Aric Almirola led 52 of the 60 laps and won the race to earn the No. 3 starting spot. It was the first time that Almirola was victorious in a Daytona Duels race.