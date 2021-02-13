UFC 258 live stream: How to watch tonight’s Usman vs Burns fights from anywhere. Former teammates Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns will meet in the octagon for a welterweight title bout tonight and we have all the details on how to watch Usman vs Burns on TV or online at UFC 258.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman and Gilbert “Durinho” Burns are quite familiar with each other’s fighting styles as they both used to train together at American Top Team. However, ahead of their title match at UFC 258, Usman left the gym back in June and went to Colorado with his trainer Trevor Wittman.

Usman and Burns were originally scheduled to fight back at UFC 251 in July of last year but unfortunately, Burns tested positive for Covid-19 just 10 days before the fight and had to be pulled from the card. It was for this reason that Jorge Masvidal took on Usman at the top of the event’s main card though he lost by unanimous decision in the fifth round.

While Usman is going into tonight’s match with a 16 fight win streak, Burns only has a six fight win streak under his belt. Surprisingly, Burns hasn’t fought at a numbered UFC event since UFC 231 in 2018. Instead, he’s participated in a number of UFC Fight Night events over the past two years where he defeated Demian Maia by TKO in the first round in March and Tryon Woodley by decision during round five back in May of last year.

Elsewhere on the card, Maycee Barber will go up against Alexa Grasso in a women’s flyweight bout, Kelvin Gastelum will take on Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout, Maki Pitolo will face off against Julian Marquez in a middleweight bout and Jim Miller and Bobby Green will meet in the ring for a lightweight bout.

Whether you’re rooting for Usman, Burns or just want to catch all the action at the UFC’s latest pay-per-view event, we’ll show you exactly how to watch UFC 258 from anywhere in the world.

UFC 258 – When and where?

UFC 258 will be held at the promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 13. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns full fight card and bout order

The UFC’s second pay-per-view event of the year takes place tonight at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC 258 PPV event features a UFC Welterweight Championship showdown between former teammates Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Both fighters successfully weighed in on Friday morning, hitting the scales at 170 pounds each. Usman has never lost in the UFC and now has 12 consecutive victories in the promotion.

Burns is on his own tear through the welterweight division and made the most of an otherwise problematic 2020, stepping in to secure two big victories against Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley.

Here’s what you need to watch the UFC 258 PPV event:

An active ESPN+ subscription (or an active Disney Bundle subscription)

Purchased the UFC 258 pay-per-view event

A supported device to watch the fights live or post-event replay (e.g. TV, mobile device, computer)

UFC 258 fight card and bout order

Saturday, February 13 – UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card – 10:00 pm (ET) on ESPN+ PPV

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

Prelims – 8 pm (ET) on ESPN+

Rodolfo Viera vs. Anthony Hernandez

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez

Early Prelims – 7:00 pm (ET) on ESPN+

Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

How to watch UFC 258 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 258 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch Usman vs Burns live.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

Expressvpn Monogram Logo

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch UFC. Get in on this deal now!

See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch UFC 258 in the U.S.

As the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network’s streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you’ll be able to watch the UFC 258 PPV in the U.S. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription though, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 whether you’re a monthly or annual subscriber. However, if you haven’t signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get the UFC 258 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $84.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 on its own.

How to watch ESPN+ on your TV, phone & more

MMA fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch the Prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. However, you will need to purchase the PPV and have an ESPN+ subscription to watch the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ subscribers can also watch the Early Prelims at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Don’t want to sign up for cable just to watch the Prelims on ESPN? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you can watch all the action before the Main Card online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV – $35 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now – $55 per month – AT&T TV Now’s plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Live stream UFC 258 in Canada

Unlike in the US, Canadian UFC fans have plenty of options to watch this Saturday’s UFC 258 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.

The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on UFC Fight Pass.

If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you’ve already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass makes a great deal of sense as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.

How to watch UFC 258 in the UK

The Early Prelims will begin at 11:30pm GMT and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on both BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass at 1am GMT.

Watch UFC 258 in Australia

Australian UFC fans also have several options to watch UFC 258’s Main Card as it will be shown on Main Event, Fetch TV, Kayo and on UFC Fight Pass at 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST on Sunday, February 14.

The PPV itself costs $54.95 but you will need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims at 10:30am AEDT / 7:30am AWST and the Prelims at 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST. Cable subscribers will also be able to watch the Prelims on ESPN in Australia.