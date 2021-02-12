Wall Street has opened near record highs, amid hopes of more fiscal stimulus. The major European stock markets are also pushing higher, while the FTSE 100 index in London is flat.

Bitcoin, the world’s best-known cryptocurrency, jumped more than 8% to a new all-time high of $48,481 after Bank of New York Mellon said that it will begin financing bitcoin and other digital currencies.

AstraZeneca expects to double monthly production of its Covid-19 vaccine to 200m by April, from more than 100m now. Its target is to make 3bn doses this year, with India’s Serum Institute manufacturing a big chunk for poorer countries. Unlike some rivals such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca is supplying the vaccine at cost during this pandemic.

Britain’s biggest drugmaker and Oxford university want to adapt the vaccine to tackle new Covid-19 strains and hope to have a new jab available by the autumn. The vaccine remains effective against the original virus and at least one variant, first discovered in Kent, England. But preliminary findings in a small-scale trial prompted South Africa to limit its use while it ascertains its efficacy against the variant that emerged there.

AstraZeneca also released strong 2020 results, with sales hitting nearly $27bn, boosted by its cancer treatments.

The European Commission said it sees “light at the end of the tunnel” after a tough winter. It is predicting that the euorozone and EU economies will return to their pre-crisis levels of output earlier than expected in the autumn, assuming that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will allow governments to relax restrictions in the spring.

But Brexit will damage the economic recovery, costing the EU 0.5% of economic growth and the UK more than four times as much, 2.25%, by the end of next year, Brussels warned.

Royal Mail delivered more parcels than ever during the Christmas quarter of the year amid lockdowns across the UK, but the company apologised for disruptions to service that it blamed on Covid-19 absences.

Shell has vowed to accelerate its plan to become a net-zero carbon energy company by 2050, but will continue to grow its gas business by more than 20% in the next few years.

More than a quarter of adults in the UK have been left financially vulnerable as the fallout from Covid-19 drives more people into debt, according to the UK’s financial regulator.

Thank you for reading. We’ll be back tomorrow. Stay safe! – JK