WJC Gold Medal game: Canada vs United States Live Streaming Reddit Free 2021 World Juniors Championship Final HD TSN Channels. Canada will meet Team USA for the gold medal at the World Juniors for the fifth time on Tuesday, with the Americans holding a 3-1 advantage in championship matchups. Watch the gold medal game LIVE tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct.

Gold Medal Game: Canada vs. United States (8:30 PM)

Canada: Team Preview

United States: Team Preview

Team Canada decisively stamped its ticket to the final with a 5-0 victory over the Russians. They saw goals from five individual scorers, including Alex Newhook, who returned from injury to score just 59 seconds into the game. Connor McMichael and Cole Perfetti both added goals before the first period ended, Braden Schneider added another in the second, and top-scorer Dylan Cozens topped it off with an empty-netter in the third. But Devon Levi was arguably the star of the show, stopping all 27 Russian shots on net in his second consecutive shutout.

Canada has looked completely unstoppable throughout the tournament, with a 33:4 goal differential in the preliminary round and two shutouts in the playoffs so far. Levi looks unbeatable, with a .975 save percentage (SV%) and a 0.53 goals-against average (GAA). Cozens has now moved into a tie with America’s Trevor Zegras with 16 points. But they have plenty of scoring depth as well with the likes of McMichael, Peyton Krebs, and second overall pick Quinton Byfield, among others. They have been the favorites since the beginning, and they will remain the clear favorites now.

But the United States will enter with the momentum. Trevor Zegras has looked sensational, and Matthew Boldy and Kaliyev aren’t far behind. But Arizona Coyotes’ third-round draft pick John Farinacci has made headlines with a sequence of critical goals throughout the tournament. He may not have entered with the hype, but he has seized the attention, and that’s what great players do at the WJC. Plus, the Americans enter off the total emotional high of a game-winner off Kaliyev’s stick in the final minute against Finland.

Without question, Canada is the team to beat in this tournament and in this game. The United States will have to stymy their unstoppable attack and outfox their unbeatable keeper if they hope to win. But if the games were decided on paper they’d never play them. The U.S. has found a way throughout the tournament. Can they do it one more time and seize their first gold medal since 2017? That game was a come-from-behind victory to topple the Canadians in Canada. Can history repeat itself four years later? Or will dominant Canada fulfill its destiny? We will see soon.

Favorite: Canada

Players to Watch: Dylan Cozens, F [BUF], Devon Levi, G [FLA], Quinton Byfield, F [LAK] (CAN); Trevor Zegras, F [ANA], Arthur Kaliyev, F [LAK], John Farinacci, F [ARZ] (USA)

WJC Final Summary

This is the stuff that dreams are made of: the United States vs. Canada in a gold medal game. It doesn’t get better for North American hockey fans, and it feels the entire tournament has been building to this moment. But first, Russia and Finland will fight to claim bronze in a tournament where both countries deserve recognition. Yaroslav Askarov will be looking to cement his reputation as the best goaltending prospect in the world if given the opportunity. But he’ll have plenty of opposition.

Just a few of the many stars who will appear in the final day of the 2021 WJC tournament

Then the main event begins. Canada have looked unbeatable throughout this tournament and a commanding defeat of even the United States would hardly be a surprise. But there is that feel of a great heavyweight matchup here. The United States have had great stretches and have been hard to kill over the past two weeks. Can they find magic one more time and upset Canada on home ice? It’s one of the most compelling WJC finals in years, and an absolute dream for hockey fans.

After Canada captured their first battle for gold against the USA in 1997, the neighbours to the south reigned supreme in 2004, 2010 and 2017.

If the Canadians can end the three-game gold medal losing streak against the Americans, they will cap off a dominant title defence at the 2021 tournament.

Team Canada has yet trail through six games at the tournament and posted another convincing victory Monday, defeating Russia 5-0 in their semifinal game. Canada is looking to post a perfect record at the tournament for the first time since 2015, when they also accomplished the feat on home ice in Toronto and Montreal.

The United States have faced more adversity on their path to the gold medal game, having dropped their tournament opener to Russia 5-3. Team USA has won five straight games since that loss, including their 4-3 semifinal win over Finland. Arthur Kaliyev scored the game-winning goal with less than 90 seconds left in regulation after the U.S. blew a two-goal lead in the third period.

ZERO

Not only is that the number of games Canada has dropped at the World Juniors this year as they sit at 6-0, it’s also the number of seconds they have trailed – the only team that has yet to be behind at the tournament.

They have led 339:18 out of a possible 360 minutes, scoring in the opening five minutes of five out of the six games they have played.

With victories over Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia and Finland in the preliminary round, and over Czech Republic and Russia in the knockout stage, Canada has a shot at a perfect tournament for the first time since 2015.

The last undefeated champion at the World Juniors was the USA in 2017.

POINTS!

Dylan Cozens was named one of Canada’s three best players at the 2021 World Juniors after the semifinal. His eight goals and eight assists leading up the gold medal game already has him in elite company, with the chance to climb even higher.

Cozens’ 16 points ties him with Cody Hodgson in 2009 for fifth all-time in a single tournament. The pair trail Wayne Gretzky (1978) and Eric Lindros (1991), who are tied for third with 17, and Canada’s all-time leaders Brayden Schenn (2011) and Dale McCourt (1977), who both tallied 18 at one World Juniors.

The Buffalo Sabres prospect would need to have a great night to pass Lindros’ 31 career points, the all-time best in a Canadian jersey, but with 25 points split between the 2020 and 2021 tournaments, Cozens finds himself tied for fourth with Ryan Ellis.

With a single point, he can equal Jordan Eberle and Brayden Schenn, who are tied for second on Canada’s all-time scoring list.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

The Workhorse from Whitehorse isn’t the only member of Canada’s team that can make a move on an all-time list on Tuesday.

Goaltender Devon Levi, who was also named as one of Canada’s best players of the tournament, has made all six starts and boasts impressive numbers.

Levi’s six victories have him tied with 11 other goaltenders for second most in a single tournament, including fellow Canadians Jimmy Waite (1988), Manny Legace (1993), Justin Pogge (2006) and Carey Price (2007).

The record for a single tournament belongs to Tomas Duba, who won seven games for Czech Republic in 2001.

Levi has also earned three shutouts, which equals Pogge’s single-tournament record from the 2006 World Juniors.

If he can blank the Americans on Tuesday, he’ll set a new mark for one World Juniors and tie Jaroslav Halak for the all-time mark with four.

Heading into the gold medal game, the Florida Panthers draft pick also holds a .975 save percentage, the best mark in the history of a single tournament. He leads Russian Ilya Bryzgalov, who posted a .971 save percentage in 2000, and Price, who posted a .961 mark in 2007.

NOTES

Canada beat USA in the 2020 tournament to snap a four-game American winning streak.

Canada is the last country to repeat as champions at the World Juniors when they won five in a row from 2005-2009.

Trevor Zegras leads USA in points with six goals and 10 assists.