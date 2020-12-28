Rams vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch NFL week 16 game online from anywhere. A moment of silence for the Rams, who became the first team to lose to the Jets this season when a win would have secured Los Angeles their place in the playoffs, and kept them in the NFC West driving seat. Today they face the franchise that now leads the division, and if Seattle win this, both the title and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs is theirs. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Rams vs Seahawks live stream and watch all the NFL action online from anywhere today.

The Rams need to get last weekend out of their heads. It was a shambolic performance against the weakest franchise in the NFL, but dwell on it too long and it could have the potential to derail the rest of their season.

Rams vs Seahawks live stream

Today’s Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks game kicks off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below – and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

Sean McVay’s men come into today’s clash with the knowledge that they can beat the Hawks, having done just that last month. The Rams defense forced Russell Wilson into three turnovers on the day, and with Jared Goff still looking inconsistent, it’s up to Aaron Donald to lead by example and get at Seattle’s QB.

The Seahawks have recovered from a slump to win four of their last five, snapping Washington’s hot streak last weekend to take control of the most competitive division in the league and guarantee a post-season spot.

But they’re not home and hosed just yet, especially with this defense. Win today and they clinch the NFC West title but lose and they’ll fall back behind the Rams in the standings.

It really is crunch time for both franchises, and you can read on as we explain how to watch the Rams vs Seahawks online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: How to watch this NFC West battle live and online

The LA Rams beat the Seahawks already back in November but this game has bigger stakes for the entire season. The Seattle Seahawks sit barely in 1st place, ahead of the Rams by one game. As a result, this game will play a huge role in how the entire NFC playoff race shakes out. Here’s how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

I don’t know how I feel about this LA Rams team. One week they’re dominant and look like an NFC champ contender, but the very next week they lose to the worst team in football, the 0-13 Jets. And while we’re expecting Jared Goff and the entire Rams team to come out hot, embarrassed, and ready for redemption, they’re facing a much better Seattle team than they saw back in early November. This will be a good game.

Whoever wins between the Rams vs Seahawks will decide who takes 1st place in the NFC West, and will shuffle all the wildcard teams. As a Packers fan, I don’t want to see the Seahawks at any point, so let’s go Rams.

Looking at the stat sheet, the Seahawks (10-4) and Rams (9-5) are pretty evenly matched, although the Seahawks do score more points each game led by Russel Wilson and his 37 touchdowns on the season. That’s almost twice as many as Goff. Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite and below are instructions for fans to watch this game with ease.

How to watch the Rams vs Seahawks from outside your country

If you’ve mismatched a holiday or you’re away on business and you want to watch your country’s coverage from abroad, then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you’ve chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service’s corresponding app, hit ‘choose location’, select the appropriate country, and you’ll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Rams vs Seahawks live stream

How to watch a FREE Rams vs Seahawks live stream of today’s NFL game in the US

Today’s Rams vs Seahawks game is being shown on Fox Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT.

If you’ve got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. If you haven’t, a great option right now is to take advantage of Sling TV’s FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure.

How to watch Rams vs Seahawks FREE without cable

In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season.

That’s because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network – and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge.

Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there’s even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today’s Rams vs Seahawks game 100% free!

One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it’s not for you – and it’s easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards.

Don’t forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that’s being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks.

free Rams vs Seahawks live stream canada

Rams vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch today’s NFL game FREE in Canada

Today’s Rams vs Seahawks clash kicks off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT in Canada, and CTV, TSN and RDS are providing linear TV coverage.

When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game.

That obviously means the Rams vs Seahawks game is covered, and it’s an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year – there’s even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN’s also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

watch Seahawks vs Rams nfl live stream uk

Seahawks vs Rams live stream UK: how to watch American football online today

You can watch the Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams in the UK on Sky Sports, which has it as one of its week 16 featured games. Kick-off is at 9.25pm GMT on Sunday evening, with coverage starting at 9.15pm on Sky Sports NFL.

If you don’t have a Sky package, fear not – there are plenty of options available that will allow you to get a Seahawks vs Rams UK live stream.

The first is Sky’s own streaming service, Now TV, which has recently price slashed the cost of a 1-month Sky Sports Pass down to just £25! It normally costs £33.99, so it’s a genuine bargain.

Alternatively, you could consider NFL Game Pass Pro, where £49.99 gets you every single game remaining in the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone and more!

Alternatively, you can pay a mere £1.99 for a 7-day Game Pass subscription and stream all this weekend’s biggest NFL games, including the Seahawks vs Rams – which kicks off at 9.25pm in the UK.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Seahawks vs Rams: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week’s Seahawks vs Rams game, which is scheduled to start at 8.25am AEDT on Monday.

ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app.

Kayo Sports is also showing the Seahawks vs Rams.

The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you’re looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Festive film fun: how to watch Home Alone online

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It’s really geared towards international fans and that’s where it’s a great option. In most of the NFL’s main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league’s live highlights show, RedZone. It’s currently down to just £1.99 a week or £50 for access through July 2021 in the UK and similar deals are available elsewhere – so if you’re a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia – with only ‘domestic markets’ the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there’s a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they’ve finished. Not the worst offer we’ve ever heard, but don’t get caught out – GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more – plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).

The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Rams and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Lumen Field. Seattle should still be riding high after a win, while Los Angeles will be looking to regain their footing.

It looks like Los Angeles must have gotten on Santa’s naughty list since the squad didn’t end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They fell just short of the New York Jets by a score of 23-20. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Los Angeles to swallow was that they had been favored by 17 points coming into the game. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Robert Woods, who snatched one receiving TD. Woods had some trouble finding his footing against the New England Patriots two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Seattle didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the Washington Football Team last week, but they still walked away with a 20-15 win. The Seahawks’ RB Carlos Hyde filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown — a 50-yard rush in the third quarter — was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Seattle’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Washington’s offensive line to sack QB Dwayne Haskins four times for a total loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Los Angeles is now 9-5 while Seattle sits at 10-4. Los Angeles is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them. The Seahawks have clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the NFC.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams enter the game with only 26 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. Less enviably, Seattle is stumbling into the game with the most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 307.4 on average.