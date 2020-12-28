Broncos vs Chargers Live Stream Free on Reddit : start time, Sunday’s NFL game TV info. The Denver Broncos (5-9) will go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 2:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t won a game against the Denver Broncos since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Chargers and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Broncos will be looking to right the ship.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Los Angeles’ QB Justin Herbert did his thing and passed for two TDs and 314 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Los Angeles’ win came on a one-yard rush from Herbert with only 1:32 remaining in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have to be aching after a bruising 48-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Denver was down 38-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Denver’s defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Melvin Gordon, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers’ victory brought them up to 5-9 while Denver’s defeat pulled them down to an identical 5-9. Neither squad can make the playoffs, so they’re playing for draft order now.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

In the teams’ previous meeting in November, Los Angeles and the Broncos were neck-and-neck, but Los Angeles came up empty-handed after a 31-30 defeat. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.

To view the TV broadcast map for the AFC West showdown between Denver and L.A., click here.

Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Amanda Balionis reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air in English on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and on The Fox 103.5 FM. The contest will air in Spanish on KNRV 1150 AM.

Denver leads the all-time series against Los Angeles 68-52-1 and they already beat them once this year and swept them in 2019. With a win on Sunday, the Broncos would guarantee they won’t finish below the Chargers in the AFC West this season.

“Two teams pretty much playing out the stretch. One squad in that of the Chargers likely looking to hire a new head coach in a couple weeks. Another team in that of the five-win Broncos set for some pretty dramatic off-season changes after a blowout Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It’s not a sexy matchup by any stretch of the imagination. With that said, both Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Broncos quarterback Drew Lock have a lot to play for. While Herbert is etched in stone as the face of the franchise in Los Angeles, the jury is still out on Lock in Mile High City. It’s in this that I am going to go with the more desperate of the two in a Chargers road win during NFL Week 16.