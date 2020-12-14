Nephelometric immunoassay analyzers are used for the quantification of drug levels in blood, which is based upon inhibition of immune-precipitation by a hapten (drug). Upon addition of assay test regents, both antibodies and antigen cluster to form an immune complex, which precipitates to form a turbidity solution. When light is passed through the reaction solution, nephelometric immunoassay analyzers measures the light scattered by the analyte at a fixed angle with a calibrator of known concentration. Analyte concentration is inversely proportional to the transmitted light signal measured by the nephelometric immunoassay analyzers. Some of the primary trends that the global nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market is witnessing, includes, high incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increase in the geriatric population that corresponds to high usage of medical device including nephelometric immunoassay analyzers and increase in the drug monitoring tests for diagnosis.

The immunoassay testing using nephelometric immunoassay analyzers is significant as it can be widely used in various diagnostic tests involving infectious and chronic diseases. According to WHO, by 2020, chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide, and the number of people in developing countries with diabetes will increase by more than 2.5-fold, from 84 million in 1995 to 228 million in 2025. Such trend is expected to impact immensely on the growth of nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market. By product, the nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market is segmented by analyzers, reagents & kits, software and accessories. The nephelometric immunoassay analyzers find application in various medical diagnosis tests, in nutrition and in blood banks and others. By end user, clinical research organizations, academic laboratories, blood banks, hospitals laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, ambulatory centers, biomedical research firms and other users are the major segments in the nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market.

On the basis of Product Type, the global nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into

Analyzers

Softwares

Accessories

On the basis of Application Type, the global nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into

Cardiology

Autoimmune Diseases

Orthopedic

Oncology

Hematology

Allergies

Infectious diseases

Diet and nutrition

Blood screening

Other Applications

On the basis of End User Type, the global nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into

Clinical research organizations

Hospitals Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic laboratories

Blood banks

Pharmaceutical companies

Ambulatory centers

Biomedical research firms

Other Users

The global nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period 2018-28. The usage of nephelometric immunoassay analyzers is widely used in clinical laboratories because it is relatively easily automated. Advantages of nephelometric immunoassay analyzers over other immunoassay analyzers include its simplicity, speed and low cost. Only two reagents are required, and the subsequent reaction can be monitored optically with fully automated nephelometric immunoassay analyzers. The emergence of nephelometric immunoassay analyzers will be mainly driven by point-of-care testing. Nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market will primarily be dependent on the various disease conditions and complexities like diabetes, other chronic diseases, pregnancy, kidney disease, inflammation, autoimmune disease, national assessment, anemia/metabolism, coagulation disorders, allergic reactions and others including drug-dependent diagnostics. Besides the usage of nephelometric immunoassay analyzers will also witness high usage in variety of settings from hospital laboratories to homecare. However, the market of nephelometric immunoassay analyzers growth can be hindered due to overall cost associated with the immunoassay testing using nephelometric immunoassay analyzers, requirement of highly trained personnel to operate nephelometric immunoassay analyzers and lunching of alternate and advanced drug testing methods.

Globally, global nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East. North America will account for the largest share in global nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market. According to US federal estimate, nearly 21 million Americans aged 12 and older had a substance use problem in 2015. Over the years, such drug based complexities have led to a rise in the tests for drug dependent diagnostics, screening and treatments in the United Sates and requires unprecedented demand for nephelometric immunoassay analyzers in the region. Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan will be second dominant market for nephelometric immunoassay analyzers. It is estimated that 60% of the burden of chronic diseases will occur in developing countries, largely concentered in Asia. Western and Eastern Europe will be the third largest market for nephelometric immunoassay analyzers driven by increase of diabetes incidence. The next market revenues share for nephelometric immunoassay analyzers will come from China and Japan respectively as cardiovascular diseases are now more in developing countries like china than developing nation such as Japan. Latin America and MEA with major parts of Africa, will be the lowest in nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market share but will have average contribution due to the widespread presence of under nutrition population and communicable diseases.

Some of the key players present in the global nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market include ,

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Hanna Instruments, Inc Agilent Technologies

BMG Labtech

Hospitex Diagnostics Kaunas Ltd.

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Manti lab Solutions

ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd.

In addition, presence of small and local manufacturers across China and India will account for competiveness in nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market.

