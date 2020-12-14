Light sensor is a photoelectric device that detects the amount of light energy generated by a light source and converts it to electrical energy by imitating how human eyes respond under variety of lighting conditions. The performance of a light sensor ranges from 50lux in dim light to over 10000lux in noon. Consumer electronics and automotive sector make large-scale use of light sensors in LCD display backlight control, smart home, security lighting as it provides optimum viewing experience in diverse lighting conditions by automatic control of brightness level based on ambient light intensity.

COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS –

The emergence of coronavirus has become a disastrous issue worldwide. There is a halt in production processes, owing to global lockdown scenario causing disruption in the overall supply chain of light sensors. COVID-19 outbreak has also caused lag in meeting demands of end users as the epicentre of virus outbreak Wuhan, China accounts for the largest manufacturing items for electronic components.

In May 2020, Jim Collins and his group of scientists from MIT and Harvard developed a face mask that lights up by emitting a fluorescent signal when a person with COVID coughs, breathes or sneezes nearby. The fluorescent signal can only be detected by a fluorimeter. This technology can be used for personal purposes and to screen incoming potential of COVID-infected patients.

In April 2020, researches at the Swiss Federal Laboratory developed a sensor featuring optical and thermal effects to detect the virus reliably. It is based on tiny gold nanoislands on glass substrate and DNA receptors. The technology uses an optical phenomenon that modulates incident light in specific wavelength range to create a change in refractive index around the nanostructure.

Companies are trying their best to extend their customer care services.Governments worldwide should work towardeasing import and export restrictions to meet demands and curb disruption in demand-supply chain.

Key segments covered: –

By Type

Photovoltaic Cell

Phototransistor

Photoresistor

Phototube

Photomultiplier tube

Photodiode

Photo-junction devices

Others

By Application

Single phase light sensing

Ambient light sensing

Proximity Detection

RGB color sensing

Gesture recognition

Others

