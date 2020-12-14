Dental ceramics refers to the materials having both metal and non-metal ions in its compositional formula. Dental casting porcelain materials are the materials which have porcelain fused with metal or glass. Last decade has experienced the tremendous advances in the mechanical properties and method of fabrication of dental teeth materials. While porcelain-based materials are the major component of the casting porcelain tooth market, there have been trends to replace metal ceramic systems with porcelain ceramic systems. Advancement in bonding techniques is the major drives which had increased the range and scope of casting porcelain tooth in the dentistry market. Dental ceramic porcelain material is majorly used to form the structures which are used for dental restorations.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21142

On the basis of various structures, dental casting porcelain market has been segmented into six major categories which include:

Porcelain denture teeth

Porcelain jacket crown

Porcelain inlay

Porcelain veneer

Implant material

Porcelain denture teeth and porcelain jacket crown dominate the market due to their high cost and excessive usage in dental procedures in comparison to other structures. Denture teeth is the removable replacement for the missing teeth and surrounding tissues while jacket crown is the type of structure used for dental restoration which completely encircles or caps the tooth or dental implant. American Academy of Implant Dentistry statistics state that more than 30 million Americans were missing their teeth in one or both jaws in 2013 in the U.S. The statistics also stated that 3 million Americans are having the implants and the number is increasing by 500,000 a year. Increasing demand for implants and high range of population with missing teeth are driving the market for porcelain denture teeth and crown.

Dental casting porcelain market is also segmented into two categories on the basis of composition of the porcelain. These segments include feldspathic porcelain and aluminous porcelain. Feldspathic porcelain is composed of potash feldspar and soda feldspar. This porcelain is translucent in nature and appears as glass. Aluminous porcelain is the one which contain 40% to 50% of the alumina crystals in low fusing glass material. Aluminous porcelain is preferred over feldspathic porcelain because it is much stronger with higher coefficient of thermal coefficient and modulus of elasticity. The formation of these dental casting porcelains requires fusion at certain temperatures, on the basis of these temperatures; the dental casting porcelain market has been differentiated into four segments which include:

High fusing

Medium fusing

Low fusing

Ultra-low fusing

High fusing porcelain materials are heated at the temperature range of 1300°C to 1400°C while medium fusing porcelain are heated at 1100°C to 1300°C. Both of these materials are used for denture teeth production. Low fusing porcelain materials are heated at the temperature range of 850°C to 1100 °C while those which are fused below 850 °C are referred as ultra-low fusing porcelains. These materials are used for the construction of bridge and crowns.

To Get Extensive Insights On Key Trends, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/21142

Geographically, dental casting porcelain market has been differentiated into four segments which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The major market players of dental casting porcelain market include Jensen Dental, Inc., 3M ESPE, WilliGeller Creation, Dekema, Microstar Dental LLC, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc., Zubler, Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc. and Benbrook Dental Ceramics Ltd.

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com