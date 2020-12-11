Now available with Market Study Report, LLC, this report on ‘ Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market’ delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

The research analysis of Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies market provides a broad perspective of the major development trends, limitations, and restraints as well as growth opportunities, which are slated to define the industry growth rate in the subsequent years.

According to the report, the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies market is predicted to witness a y-o-y growth rate during the analysis timeframe (2020-2025) and generate lucrative returns by the end of the forecast duration.

The advent of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have some modifications to the growth of this business vertical. Various organizations operating in this industry landscape are compelled to revisit their respective budgets in order to establish a proper profit trajectory for the ensuing years. Thus, the study offers an in-depth analysis regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall industry remuneration.

Apart from this, the document also highlights the various segmentations and their individual contribution towards the overall market outlook.

Major information from the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies market report:

COVID-19 pandemic effect on the growth matrix.

Information such as volume of sales as well as market revenue and size.

Major development trends.

Challenges and growth opportunities

Predicted growth rate.

Insights to distribution channels implemented along with the major traders and dealers operating in this business sphere.

Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market segments covered in the report:

Regional segmentation: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the country-level as well as the regional markets.

Returns amassed, sales accrued, and market share captured by each region.

Revenue prospects and expansion rates of each geography during the study duration.

Product types:

Mobile Commerce

Contactless Near-Field Communication

Mobile Ticropayment

Mobile Ticketing

Money Transfer

Micropayments

Mobile Coupon

Estimated market share based on the sales and revenue accumulated by all the product types.

Price models of every product listed.

Applications spectrum:

Bill Payments

Shopping

Entertainment

Rail

Metro and Bus Tickets

Hotel Booking

Air Tickets and Boarding Passes

Other

Sales and revenue volume recorded by all application types during the analysis period.

Pricing patterns of every product variety as per their application reach.

Competitive outlook:

PayPal

WorldPay

Apple

MasterCard

Citrus Payment Solutions

American Express

AT&T Inc.

Amazon

Bank of America

Airtel Money

Verizon Communications Inc

Google Wallet

First Data Corp

Visa

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd

Product and company overview, production capabilities, and competitors of each industry participant listed.

Types of products and services delivered.

A thorough SWOT analysis of each company.

Price models, sales and revenues generated, market share and gross margins of all the firms mentioned.

Market concentration as well as commercialization rate alongside marketing strategies deployed.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

