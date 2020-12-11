Aquatic animal diseases are the most significant constraints to development and management of aquaculture. Aquatic animal diseases included non-infectious and infectious disease. An aquatic animal is highly affected by infectious diseases such as bacterial, viral, fungi and parasites. Viral aquaculture diseases are difficult to diagnose and control with the medication. No specific treatment is available for viral aquaculture diseases. Viral aquaculture diseases included infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN), viral hemorrhagic septicemia (VHS), channel catfish virus disease (CCVD), and infectious pancreatic necrosis (IPN). The aquaculture industry is a fast-growing industry but it’s facing major challenges such as prevention and treatment of diseases among shrimp and aquaculture species.

Advancement in the field of aquaculture therapeutics favors the growth of the viral aquaculture disease treatment market. Growing demand for the effective drug for the viral aquaculture disease treatment expected to boost up the growth of the market. Increasing incidence of viral infectious diseases among aquaculture species propels the demand for the viral aquaculture disease treatment therapeutics. Globally increasing consumption of fishes boosts up the growth of the viral aquaculture disease treatment therapeutics. Growing research and development in the field of veterinary medicines and increasing demand for aquaculture expected to favor the growth of the viral aquaculture disease treatment market. Increasing production of aquaculture species and growing government programs for animal health expected to propel the growth of the viral aquaculture disease treatment market. Moreover, strict regulation regarding the approval of new drug and vaccine expected to restrain the growth of the viral aquaculture disease treatment market. Unavailability of effective treatment option expected to hamper the growth of global viral aquaculture disease treatment market.

The global viral aquaculture disease treatment market is segmented on basis of vaccine type, disease type, distribution channel, and region:

Segmentation by Vaccine Type Inactivated/ killed viral vaccines Live viral vaccines

Segmentation by Disease Type Infectious Haematopoietic Necrosis Infectious Haemorrhagic Necrosis Infectious Pancreatic Necrosis Infectious Salmon Anemia Iridoviral disease/RSIV Spring Viremia of Carp Grass Carp Hemorrhage Disease

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Veterinary Clinics Veterinary Pharmacies Veterinary Hospitals E-Commerce



Global viral aquaculture disease treatment market expected to grow with a significant growth rate as the growing aquaculture industry and increasing fish consumption. Commercially antiviral vaccines are used for the treatment of the viral aquaculture disease. Inactivated/ killed viral vaccines and live viral vaccines are available of preventive treatment for few viral disease. Lack of effective vaccination are available for the viral aquaculture disease treatment. Antiviral vaccines are available for the infectious haematopoietic necrosis, viral haemhorragic septicaemia, infectious pancreatic necrosis, iridoviral disease/RSIV, infectious salmon anemia, spring viremia of carp and grass carp hemorrhage disease. Based on distribution channel global viral aquaculture disease treatment market is segmented through veterinary clinics, veterinary pharmacies, veterinary hospitals and e-commerce channels.

Asia Pacific viral aquaculture disease treatment market expected to grow with a significant growth rate. As viral aquaculture diseases have highly affected the aquaculture industry in the Asia Pacific region and 90% of world’s aquaculture production is comes from Asia. Asia Pacific countries such as China contributes higher share in the viral aquaculture disease treatment market as increasing aquaculture production. North America expected to contribute prominent share in the global viral aquaculture disease treatment market as high incidence of viral haemorrhagic septicemia in regions. Western European countries such as UK, France, Italy, Ireland, Norway contributes significant share in the global viral aquaculture disease treatment market.

Companies are focusing on developing orally administered RNA & protein-based particles to improve resistance against virus diseases. Some of the players operating in the global viral aquaculture disease treatment market are Zoetis LLC. (Pfizer Inc.), Intervet Inc. (Merck & Co. Inc.), Tecnovax SA, Virbac, Veterquimica S.A., Nisseiken Co., Ltd. and others.

